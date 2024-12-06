DC linear actuators with control units from Smart Motor Devices guarantee of successful operation and competitiveness

Smart Motor Devices DC Linear Actuator

DC linear actuators with unexceptionable control units from Smart Motor Devices guarantee of successful operation and competitiveness of your equipment

TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Motor Devices , a well-known developer and manufacturer of drivers and controllers for electromotors, has expanded the range of supplied products by including linear actuators based on DC motors . The combination of actuators with drivers and controllers from Smart Motor Devices ensures easy drive integration and reliable operation of end equipmentA linear actuator is a special type of drive of mechanism units. This device converts electrical energy into the energy of the rectilinear translational movement of the carriage or rod. Actuators based on DC motors are one of the simplest and most convenient options for integration into a system. The scope of their application is very extensive and, according to statistics, is one of the fastest growing industry segments. Linear DC actuators are used as drives for windows and ventilation dampers in greenhouses, drives of automated swing gates, barriers and doors, drives for tilting the surfaces of medical beds, drives of jacks and transportation platforms, drives for supplying working tools for agricultural and construction equipment, drives of various executive elements of conveyors, exoskeleton drive and many other examples.When designing systems that use an electric linear actuator, the main parameters are the following characteristics:- stroke length- speed of load movement- push and pull force- supply voltage- power consumptionThe range of actuators offered by Smart Motor Devices is well balanced and covers the most popular values of these parameters:- available stroke lengths from 50 mm to 300 mm- Push/pull force from 150 N to 1000 N- speed from 7 mm/s to 44 mm/s (no load)- supply voltages 12 V or 24 V - the most common for this class of devicesThe actuator itself is only an executive mechanism; it represents a complete solution only in combination with a control device. Smart Motor Devices has a range of models suitable to control DC linear actuators. Some controllers are specialized to operate with DC linear actuators. Other models are universal for working with DC motors. There are options to control the drive with analog and discrete signals and Modbus control versions. There are programmable models, which allow to assemble complex motion algorithms without using a PLC.Thus, many of typical tasks can be solved with a DC linear actuator and the suitable controller. Smart Motor-Devices offers simple and reliable solutions for the tasks of linear movement of loads.

