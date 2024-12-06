Blockchain Security Market Expected to Reach USD 538.00 Billion By 2034 with a CAGR of 64.1%

Blockchain Security Market

Blockchain’s deconcentrated, unvarying nature is driving the market demand.

The applications of blockchain in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain are surging.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our blockchain security market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global blockchain security market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2024, global sales income reached USD 3.80 billion. Predicted to boost at a robust CAGR of 64.1%, the market is estimated to reach USD 538.00 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Blockchain security is a downright probability management system for blockchain frameworks, including commitment services, cybersecurity structure, and best operations to diminish the probability of swindling and cyber attacks. Blockchain technology's data framework has ingrained security standards as they are dependent on agreement, cryptography, and decentralization concepts.Every contemporary block of detail links to all earlier blocks in a method that is excessively unfeasible to meddle with. The growing aggregate of cyber attacks, data violations, and susceptibilities in blockchain networks is pushing firms to look for progressive security solutions, pushing the blockchain security market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Platonic Inc.• IBM• Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)• Oracle• Infosys Limited• Infineon Technologies• Kudelski Security• ScienceSoft• Kaspersky Lab• Chainalysis𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Enhancement of Digital Trust: In September 2024, MeitY instigated the Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack, providing Blockchain-as-a-Service. The stack reinforces consented blockchain applications and involves the NBFLite lightweight platform for startups and academia. MeitY also initiated the National Blockchain Framework (NBF), targeted at improving digital faith, transparency, and secure service conveyance, boosting the demand for blockchain security market growth.• Digitization of Functions: As businesses and governments digitize functions, the probability of cyber attacks earmarking susceptible data and undertaking escalates. Conventional security measures are frequently deficient, encouraging a move towards blockchain’s segregated and immovable technology, which sanctions data probity and improves security. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and government are growingly acquiring blockchain to conform to directives and safeguard against uncertified approaches, causing superior transparency and faith.• Growth in Digital Transactions: The requirement for security systems to safeguard online ventures escalates as digital activities and services evolve. Blockchain security, acknowledged for its deconcentrated and invariable nature, provides a dependable solution to prohibit swindling and data strategies.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The blockchain security market segmentation is based on solution, services, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.• By deployment mode analysis, the cloud segment held the largest market share. This is due to its flexibility, scalability, and economy as contrasted to on-premises solutions. Cloud-based alternatives sanction businesses to handle blockchain security in the absence of a sizeable physical framework, rendering it attainable to firms of all sizes.• By vertical analysis, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its requirement for safe, transparent, and productive undertaking handling.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the blockchain security market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of its premature acquisition of blockchain technology covering manifold industries such as finance, healthcare and retail. The region profits from the existence of spearheading technology firms and an entrenched administrative ambiance that pushes blockchain inventions and advancements.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region’s speedy digital alteration, growing demand for safe dealing systems, escalating concentration of cyber security and its extensive etch and innovation fulcrum fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The blockchain security industry is expected to reach USD 538.00 billion by 2034,exhibiting a CAGR of 64.1% during 2025–2034.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the blockchain security market?The market size was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 538.00 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the blockchain security market?The global market is projected to record a CAGR of 64.1% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America dominated the market in 2024.Which segment by deployment mode led the market in 2024?The cloud segment dominated the market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market:Blockchain Technology Market:Precision Farming Market:Vertical Farming Market:Eyewear Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 