Road Closure Starksboro

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Routte 116 is CLOSEDin the area of Shamrock Road due to a Law Enforcement activity in the area This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

