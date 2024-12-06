South Africa unveils vision for an Inclusive and Resilient South Africa by 2029

GSCID Cluster unveils vision for an Inclusive and Resilient South Africa by 2029

The Governance State Capabilities and Institutional Development (GSCID) Cluster of Director Generals concluded its two-day retreat at the Main Campus of the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria on December 2-3, 2024. The meeting, which was co-chaired by the Directors General of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Ms Yoliswa Makhasi, and Dr Robert Nkuna of the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, included participation from Directors General across national and provincial departments, along with partners from the National Planning Commission (NPC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). Welcome remarks from UNISA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Puleng LenkaBula set the scene for a more nuanced discussion on the overall mandate of the Cluster.

Ms. Phindile Baleni, the Director General in the Presidency, participated in the retreat and emphasized, “Our collaborative efforts within the GSCID Cluster are vital for building a government that prioritizes accountability and inclusivity. Together, we will

ensure that our policies reflect the needs of all South Africans, promoting a society where everyone can thrive.

As a result of this retreat, the GSCID Cluster has articulated its vision for the next five years. The Cluster aims for a transformative journey committed to promoting an inclusive and effective state capacity that meets the needs of all South Africans.

Among others, the cluster's goals are anchored in professionalisation, digitisation, integration, accountability, and developmental governance.

In this 7th Administration, the cluster's priority will be professionalising the public service, which involves establishing clear standards and frameworks for governance practices across the public sector and all State-Owned Entities (SOEs). This initiative

aims to enhance oversight, effective resource management, and accountability, ultimately realising the ideals of a developmental state.

Coupled with this, the GSCID Cluster will focus on digitisation, promoting a whole-ofgovernment approach that prioritises integrated spatial planning and service delivery.

This includes implementing digital infrastructure that supports efficient government functions and enhances public service delivery.

The Cluster aims to establish a fully functional and financially stable public sector operating within a robust legislative framework. It will assess and enhance the performance of public entities to ensure effective and efficient operations while prioritizing strategic interventions that advance economic growth, social equity, and sustainable development.

Provide support to local government and recognizing the increasing frequency of disasters, the cluster will enhance its disaster management framework, implementing preventative measures and building capacity within disaster management systems.

Collaboration with non-governmental partners will be critical to create resilient communities.

The commitment to mainstreaming the rights and needs of women, youth, and persons with disabilities remains paramount. The cluster aims to ensure these groups are at the forefront of planning and implementation processes, reflecting a dedication to

social justice and equity.

In implementing its key priorities, the GSCID Cluster will prioritise collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement in all initiatives. Together, the Cluster will build a government that meets today's challenges and paves the way for a prosperousand inclusive future for all South Africans.

About the GSCID Cluster:

The Governance State Capabilities and Institutional Development (GSCID) Cluster is a collaborative framework within the South African government designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery. Comprising Directors

General from various national and provincial departments, the Cluster focuses on improving governance, accountability, and strategic planning across government entities. Promoting integrated approaches to service delivery and ensuring alignment

with national development goals, the GSCID Cluster aims to build a more responsive and capable state that meets the diverse needs of citizens.

The work of the DGs Cluster forms part of the overall role of the Forum for South African Directors General (FOSAD) in shaping Government's plans and ensure that they are informed by evidence. The outcome of the engagements at this level will be shared with the GSCID Cluster Ministers before they are presented to the Cabinet.

Other key clusters within the South African government include the Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESIEID) Cluster; the International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS) Cluster; the Social Protection, Community and Human Development (SPCHD) Cluster; the Justice, Crime Prevention, Peace and Security (JCPS) Cluster; and the Health Cluster. Together, these clusters work collaboratively to address complex challenges and improve overall service delivery nationwide.

For more details, contact:

Mr. Moses Mushi

Department of Public Service and Administration

GSCID Cluster Communication Co-Chairperson

mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

0123361358 / 0829726595

Mr. Lawrence Ngoveni

GSCID Cluster Communication Chairperson

Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation

Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

0828243060

Mr. Tiisetso Ramotse

Cluster Coordinator

GCIS

Tiisetso@gcis.gov.za

0722195136

#GovZAUpdates

#servicedeliveryza