Minister Blade Nzimande officially opens Science Forum South Africa 2024

On Tuesday, 3 December 2024, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, officially opened South Africa's premier science event, Science Forum South Africa (SFSA).

Since the first SFSA in 2015, the gathering has grown to become the largest and most prestigious event of its kind on the African continent. SFSA 2024 is the eighth Science Forum South Africa.

Attracting well over 5 000 participants from over 80 countries across the globe each year, the SFSA is an important platform for critical conversations about the value of science to society, as well as for networking and strengthening partnerships between countries and science institutions.

SFSA 2024, under the theme "Igniting Conversations about Science – Innovation and Science for Humanity", features three plenary sessions, 68 panel discussions, 30 side events and 80 exhibitions, covering topics ranging from global science for humanity to science communication.

The side events include an African Union event on youth innovation, a masterclass in science diplomacy presented by the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa platform, and a training programme for Southern African science journalists.

One of the highlights was a reflection on South Africa's STI achievements over the past 30 years by former Minister of Science and Technology Dr Naledi Pandor. In his opening address, Minister Nzimande called for the deliberate use of science to improve the human condition, stating that "We recognise and embrace the fact that South Africa is part of the African continent and the world, and believe that whatever we do in the area of science must be guided by this understanding.

"Today, we live in an epoch that is witnessing some of the most breathtaking technological innovations in such areas as information and communication technologies, biotechnology and personalised medicine, generative AI, quantum computing, robotics and automation, blockchain and decentralised technologies.

"However, what is also true is the disturbing fact that we also live in one of the most unequal times in human history. All credible inequality indices point to the fact that about 10% of the world's population owns over 70% of the world's wealth, and that this same 10% also takes over 50% of global income and is responsible for over 40% of global carbon emissions."

The Minister asserted that, as part of supporting the development of STI in Africa, "one of the things we need to change is how we engage with the rest of the world as the African continent, not just in the area of science, but in all areas of human development.

"As science policy makers on the African continent, we cannot perpetuate an international relations approach that continues to reduce Africa to a mere supplier of natural resources and skills for the other regions of the world.

"Therefore, one of the areas I believe we must give critical attention to is the funding of research in Africa and the development of a sovereign African research agenda. We cannot have an African research agenda funded, in the main, by donors, regardless of their stated intentions.

"We need to have research funding mechanisms that are designed and financed by Africans and totally committed to the African Union's Agenda 2063, and for our genuine friends to support such an effort."

Minister Nzimande called on African governments to support the implementation of the Africa Union's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa.

The Minister outlined the policy priorities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) for the next five years, which include continuing to invest in research and the development of technologies in key economic sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, health and the circular and digital economies. Guided by the White Paper on STI and the STI Decadal Plan, the DSTI is working to put STI at the centre of government, industry and society.

In the area of health innovation, the Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that "South Africa develops credible pandemic preparedness capacity, more specifically local vaccine manufacturing capacity". He indicated that the DSTI had "already finished the development of our Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy framework" and that "As a country and continent, we cannot continue normalising the negative power dynamic where the entire African continent continues to find itself at the mercy of foreign pharmaceutical companies, for the provision of life-saving vaccines to our own citizens."

The Minister stressed that South Africa would continue to invest in the production of critical high-end skills through the Presidential PhD Programme launched just under a year ago by President Ramaphosa.

Given the strategic importance of SFSA to South Africa's international engagements, the Minister also used his address to outline the priorities for South Africa's 2025 G20 Presidency, and reiterated the Department's commitment to supporting and partnering with Palestinian scientists and researchers as part of expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

A high point of the Minister's opening address included the official release of the first South African Public Relationship with Science Survey results. The survey gives a sense of how South Africa compares with other countries in terms of science awareness and science engagement.

This year's SFSA supports South Africa's national campaign of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children with a dedicated session to present and discuss the results of a major national research effort on the prevalence of gender-based violence in in all nine provinces of South Africa.

SFSA 2024 will be officially closed by the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, on Friday, 6 December 2024.

