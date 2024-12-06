Minister Enoch Godongwana congratulates Ms Mmakgoshi Lekhethe n her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana congratulates Asset and Liability Management (ALM) DDG Ms Mmakgoshi Lekhethe on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, wishes to congratulate current Deputy DirectorGeneral: Asset and Liability Management at the National Treasury, Ms Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development corporation (IDC).

The appointment was announced by the Cabinet on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

“Ms Lekhethe is an accomplished public servant and a proven leader. She has a proven track record and is without a doubt, a benefit to any organisation. She has served the National Treasury for close to two decades and as sad as we are to see her go, I am glad that she is not lost to government entirely,” said Minister Godongwana.

Ms Lekhethe joined the National Treasury in 1996 as Deputy Director: Foreign Debt Management.

In 1999 she was promoted to the position of Director: Foreign Debt Management and in 2002, was appointed Chief Director: Strategy and Risk Management within the Asset and Liability Management Division.

More recently she served as Deputy Director General (DDG) of International and Regional Economic Policy and as Acting DDG for Tax and Financial Sector Policy. In October 2023 she was appointed as DDG: Asset and Liability Management, where she led the management of government’s debt, financial risk and asset portfolio.

“Ms Lekhethe’s considerable local and international experience in financial markets and economic policy puts her in good stead to lead the IDC’s push to reinvigorate South Africa’s industrial policy agenda at time when economy needs it most. I wish her well on this new journey,” said minister Godongwana.

Details regarding Ms Lekhethe’s departure date from the National Treasury and the appointment of a new DDG: Asset and Liability Management will be announced in due course.

For enquiries contact Media@treasury.gov.za.

