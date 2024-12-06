Government briefs media on parole status of Mr Janusz Walus, 6 Dec

Ministers of Justice, Home Affairs, Correctional Services and the Presidency will lead a media briefing on the parole status of Mr Janusz Walus.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 6 December 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Cell: 083 6537485

#GovZAUpdates