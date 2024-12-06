Government briefs media on parole status of Mr Janusz Walus, 6 Dec
Ministers of Justice, Home Affairs, Correctional Services and the Presidency will lead a media briefing on the parole status of Mr Janusz Walus.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 6 December 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Ms Nomonde Mnukwa
Cell: 083 6537485
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.