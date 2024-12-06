Down Syndrome Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, 2024-2034 Trends by DelveInsight | Aelis Farma, AC Immune

What contributions are Annovis Bio, Aphios Therapeutics, and others making to the Down Syndrome treatment market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Down Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Down Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Down Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Down Syndrome Market Report:

The Down’s syndrome market size in the United States was approximately USD 241 million in 2023.

In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 220K prevalent cases of Down’s syndrome.

The types of Down’s syndrome include Trisomy 21, Robertsonian translocation, and Mosaicism. In 2023, Trisomy 21 accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases across the 7MM.

The prevalent cases of Down’s syndrome are categorized by age into 0-18, 19-40, 41-60, and >60. The 0-18 age group accounted for the highest number of cases in the United States.

Down Syndrome Companies: Aelis Farma, AC Immune, Perha Pharmaceuticals, Annovis Bio, Aphios Therapeutics, and others.

Down Syndrome Therapies: AEF0217, ACI-24.060, LEUCETTINIB-21, BUNTANETAP, APH-1104, and others.

The Down’s syndrome market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing prevalent cases, ongoing research, and the development of new therapies and treatments.

Down Syndrome Overview

Down’s syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by an error in cell division known as "nondisjunction," which leads to an individual having an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material disrupts normal development, resulting in the distinct physical and intellectual features associated with the condition. Down’s syndrome occurs in three primary forms: Trisomy 21, Translocation Down’s syndrome, and Mosaic Down’s syndrome. Trisomy 21, the most common form, accounts for more than 90% of cases and is characterized by an extra chromosome 21 in every cell. Each form of Down’s syndrome presents unique features and varying degrees of severity, contributing to the diverse range of symptoms and developmental challenges observed in individuals with the condition.

Down Syndrome Epidemiology

The Down Syndrome epidemiology section in the report provides a thorough analysis of both historical and forecasted data, covering the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The insights span from 2020 to 2034, offering a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across these key regions. In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 220,000 prevalent cases of Down’s syndrome. The condition is also observed to be more common in females than in males.

The Down Syndrome market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Prevalent Cases of Down’s Syndrome

Type-specific Cases of Down’s Syndrome

Gender-specific Cases of Down’s Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Down’s Syndrome by clinical manifestations

Prevalent Cases of Down’s Syndrome by Age

Down Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities

The report offers valuable insights into the Down syndrome pipeline, highlighting therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It also analyzes key players, such as Aelis Farma, AC Immune, and others, who are actively involved in advancing Down syndrome therapies through late- and mid-stage research and development. While the Down syndrome drug pipeline currently contains a limited number of potential treatments, there is a positive outlook for the therapeutics market, with substantial growth anticipated during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Down Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

AEF0217: Aelis Farma

ACI-24.060: AC Immune

LEUCETTINIB-21: Perha Pharmaceuticals

BUNTANETAP: Annovis Bio

APH-1104: Aphios Therapeutics

Down Syndrome Market Outlook

Down’s syndrome is the most prevalent genetic disorder associated with intellectual disability, caused by the trisomy of chromosome 21 (HSA21). Individuals with trisomy 21 exhibit a range of symptoms affecting multiple body systems, with variations between patients. Management of Down’s syndrome requires a multidisciplinary approach. Newborns suspected of having Down's syndrome should undergo karyotyping to confirm the diagnosis, followed by genetic counseling for the family. Although there is no standard treatment, various interventions such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and special education services are available to support individuals in reaching their full potential.

The Down syndrome market continues to evolve with a positive market outlook driven by ongoing research and new therapeutic developments. Several Down syndrome drugs are currently being evaluated in clinical trials, with promising treatments like AEF0217 and ACI-24.060 progressing through mid- and early-stage trials. Key Down syndrome companies are actively developing these therapies, aiming to address the multifaceted needs of individuals with Down’s syndrome. The growth of the market is expected to continue as more treatment options become available during the forecast period.

Down Syndrome Treatment Market

There is no universal treatment for Down syndrome, as care is personalized to address the individual’s unique physical and intellectual needs, strengths, and challenges. With the right medical attention, therapeutic interventions, and community support, individuals with Down syndrome can achieve fulfilling lives. Current Down syndrome treatments typically involve a multidisciplinary approach, including medical care, physical and speech therapy, and educational programs tailored to the individual's specific requirements.

The Down syndrome market report provides an in-depth analysis of Down syndrome treatments, including current drugs, emerging therapies, and market trends. It highlights the Down syndrome market size, segmented across seven major markets, with forecasts from 2020 to 2034. The report also examines treatment algorithms, unmet needs, and opportunities, offering valuable insights into the potential for advancements in the Down syndrome treatment landscape.

Scope of the Down Syndrome Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Down Syndrome Companies: Aelis Farma, AC Immune, Perha Pharmaceuticals, Annovis Bio, Aphios Therapeutics, and others.

Key Down Syndrome Therapies: AEF0217, ACI-24.060, LEUCETTINIB-21, BUNTANETAP, APH-1104, and others.

Down Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Down Syndrome current marketed and Down Syndrome emerging therapies

Down Syndrome Market Dynamics: Down Syndrome market drivers and Down Syndrome market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Down Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Down Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

