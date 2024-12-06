United Graduate College and Seminary International Honors Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ with Honorary Doctorate

From Left: Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Amb. Dr. Lawrence M. Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ, Jackline Oyiera Oyando and Amb. Dominic Nyaberi Obadiah, HSC Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ and Amb. Dr. Ruben West Jackline Oyiera Oyando and Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ 1st Row: Frederick Mukolwe Mukanda, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, Adrian Amanya Mukanda, Valerian Nelima Mukanda 2nd Row: Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Jackline Oyiera Oyando Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ and Jackline Oyiera Oyando

United Graduate College and Seminary International in USA Honors Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ with Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities

There is a big difference between people who want change and people who make change. Dr. Lawrence is a change maker. He is touching the lives of many.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

NAIROBI CITY, KENYA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ is a results-oriented individual who believes in the power of personal development and being a self-starter. He possesses competitive skills and maintains high ethical standards in his work related to service, humanitarian efforts, security, safety, and crime prevention. Amb. Dr. Lawrence is adaptable and able to navigate the region's ever-changing landscape of security and crime.Ambassador Doctor Lawrence holds the position of a senior volunteer Commissioner at the National Headquarters and serves as the Director of Ceremonies at the Priory of Kenya of the Order of St. John, which is part of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. Additionally, he is the Chairman of the Award Holders Alumni-Kenya (AHA-K), an organization associated with the President’s Award-Kenya (PA-K) and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Kenya. He actively volunteers on various Boards of Management for public schools and organizations, making a meaningful impact on his community.Amb. Dr. Lawrence has also worked in the Kenyan government as a safety and security professional at the State Parastatal (Kenya Railways Corporation - KRC).Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukolwe is a prominent philanthropist and humanitarian committed to applying his skills and expertise in organizations prioritizing excellence in service and career advancement. He is focused on making a significant impact in the field of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ is widely recognized for his remarkable contributions to society and his steadfast dedication to enhancing the lives of others. He has devoted his life to serving underprivileged and marginalized communities in Kenya, ensuring they access education, healthcare, and necessities.The ambassador has been recognized for his dedication to empowering youth through leadership development and mentorship programs. He has supported many young and older awardees linked to the President’s Award in Kenya, focusing on instilling responsibility in young men. This work is carried out through the Award Holders Alumni-Kenya (AHA-K), President’s Award-Kenya (PA-K), the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Kenya, and the Priory of Kenya of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. Amb. Dr. Lawrence was also recognized for his outstanding commitment to charitable campaigns and community programs, highlighting his dedication to serving humanity during emergencies.Amb. Dr. Lawrence has completed various courses and training acquired from the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) courtesy of International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) courtesy of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Governments of Japan, United Kingdom, USA, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) including equipping him with knowledge of Disaster Preparedness & Planning (DPP), Disaster Communication & Warnings (DCW), Incident Command System (ICS 01, 02 & 03), Disaster Risks Management Table Top Exercise Design & Evaluation (TTX), Integrated Disaster Risks Manager’s, Hospital Emergency Incident Command System and Hospital-Based Management of Mass Casualties. He is dedicated to serving humanity and utilizes his training to make a positive impact on the community.During one of Dr. Lawrence's exemplary services, he was engaged in responding to disasters such as the 2007 Post-Election Violence, the Westgate Attacks, and the Dusit D2 Terrorist Attacks. These contributions have earned him international awards.The philanthropic ambassador was recently declared as a National Hero of the Republic of Kenya by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, C.G.H., the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces. This recognition took place during the Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2023, held in Kericho County.Ambassador Doctor Lawrence is recognized as a dedicated volunteer within the Award Holders Alumni-Kenya (AHA-K), demonstrating exceptional leadership that resulted to him being elected as Chairperson by his fellow Life Members alumni towards his service to humanity. His efforts have earned him prestigious honors and awards, including being promoted and appointed as a gazetted Officer of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem by Her Majesty the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, as noted in a London Gazette Notice.Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda is an esteemed member of several professional organizations, including the Professional Criminologists Association of Kenya (PCAK), the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK), and the International Police Association - Kenya Section (IPA). In addition to his engagement with the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), he has dedicated the last ten years to serving as a volunteer community policing secretary and liaison officer at the Nairobi Railways Police Station, which is part of the Kenya Railways and Ports Divisional Police Headquarters. His commitment to community safety and his extensive experience in law enforcement illustrate his dedication to enhancing public security and fostering community relations.Ambassador Doctor Lawrence's exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and significant contributions to humanity have garnered him numerous prestigious honors and accolades. Among these is the esteemed title of Grand Prior Award, awarded by His Royal Highness Prince Richard Alexander Walter George, the Second Duke of Gloucester. Additionally, he has been recognized as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and a Bailiff Grand Cross of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. These distinctions reflect not only his impactful service but also his role as Grand Prior of this revered order, underscoring his unparalleled commitment to serving others.He proudly highlights his recognition with the Bronze Standard Award from the President's Award–Kenya, presented by His Excellency Hon. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, C.G.H., M.P., a revered former President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.In addition, he has earned the Silver Standard Award and the prestigious Gold Standard Award from the President’s Award–Kenya, both awarded by His Excellency Hon. Mwai Kibaki, C.G.H., M.P., another respected former President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces. These accolades demonstrate his commitment and excellence in service.Amb. Dr. Mukanda is a proud recipient of the Life Member Alumni Award from the Award Holders Alumni of Kenya, given by former President His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H. He has also received the Head of State's Commendation (HSC) from the current President, His. Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, C.G.H., the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces as officially published in the Kenya Gazette Notice.Based on his selfless and outstanding voluntary service rendered to the community and country, Ambassador Doctor Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ, was recommended and appointed as a World Civility Ambassador as well as his Honorary Doctorate Degree Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary International at a private ceremony held at the New Stanley Sarova Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya on the 18th day of July 2024.Dr. Clyde Rivers, Chief Chancellor of UGCSI, expressed his deep admiration for Ambassador Doctor Mukolwe's commendable contributions. He remarked,“It is a privilege to present this prestigious honor and award to Amb. Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ, acknowledging his remarkable achievements and steadfast commitment to fostering positive change in the world. His efforts resonate with the values and mission of UGCSI, and we are honored to have him as an esteemed honorary member of our institution.”Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, HSC, who participated in the ceremony, expressed his admiration for Amb. Dr. Mukolwe's philanthropic work and stated, "Amb. Dr. Mukolwe's contributions to society are commendable and have made a significant difference in the lives of many. He is a role model for all of us, and we are delighted to see him receive this well-deserved recognition."The Honorary Doctorate Degree is the highest honor bestowed by UGCSI, and it is reserved for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Amb. Dr. Mukolwe joins a prestigious list of past recipients including influential leaders, government officials, global activists, and more.United Graduate College and Seminary International was founded in 1982 and is a non-traditional education system. They are in over 50 nations, and they have over 100,000 graduates. Besides awarding Honorary Degrees, they offer various programs for earning non-governmental ministry degrees. United Graduate College and Seminary International is accredited through the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).The award was presented by Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West of the USA and World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya.Dr. Ruben West is the Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ as well as the Civility for Kenya movement leader. He was appointed Special Envoy by the organization's President and founder, Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers.

