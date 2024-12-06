Consumers urged to choose quality batteries this sale season after record number of fires

The warning comes amid fears that substandard lithium-ion battery powered devices may flood the market during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other pre-Christmas sales ahead of new regulations coming into effect next year.

New data reveals there have already been a record 275 battery-related incidents so far this year, surpassing last year’s record number (272). Small portable devices have accounted for the most incidents in 2024 (94), while there have been 86 fires involving e-micromobility devices.

If a lithium-ion battery overheats uncontrollably, it can release flammable and toxic gases in a process called ‘thermal runaway’, which can create fire and explosion hazards. The risk of thermal runaway is higher in batteries that are damaged, overcharged or exposed to high temperatures.

In a campaign launched today, the NSW Government is calling on people to shop, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely, unveiling a new consumer warning video and a central website for people to visit when seeking information on lithium-ion products.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has developed a video to demonstrate how ‘thermal runaway’ can occur, featuring power tool batteries catching fire in a living room.

The NSW Government is urging shoppers to be vigilant and undertake safe charging and disposal practices with lithium-ion battery products.

Today’s warning follows the Minns Labor Government’s mandatory safety standards for lithium-ion battery-powered e-micromobility products announced in August, which will require e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards to meet new testing, certification, and marking requirements.

These NSW Fair Trading product safety standards are intended to curb the fire risks associated with lithium-ion e-micromobility devices by ensuring low quality and dangerous versions of these products cannot enter the market and be sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Retailers, manufacturers and suppliers will face fines of up to $825,000 for not complying with the new safety standards, which will be introduced in a staged process from 1 February 2025.

A nation-first Information Standard will also be introduced to provide consumer advice and warnings on fire and electrical safety, product storage, road rules and disposal of e-micromobility products.

Communities are being reminded that batteries do not belong in household garbage bins, where they can spark fires in garbage trucks and waste facilities.

Lithium-ion batteries can be disposed of at a range of dedicated recycling drop-off points, including many retail outlets and supermarkets. Products with embedded batteries, like an electric toothbrush or portable speaker, can be safely disposed of at 21 Community Recycling Centres across NSW.

Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said:

“The increase in battery related incidents is serious and concerning, so we’re working across government to address the risks posed at all stages – from purchase to use and disposal.

“Don’t throw batteries out with your household rubbish. If not disposed of properly, they can cause intense, dangerous fires which put others in harm’s way, including our garbage truck drivers.”