Consumers urged to choose quality batteries this sale season after record number of fires
The warning comes amid fears that substandard lithium-ion battery powered devices may flood the market during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other pre-Christmas sales ahead of new regulations coming into effect next year.
New data reveals there have already been a record 275 battery-related incidents so far this year, surpassing last year’s record number (272). Small portable devices have accounted for the most incidents in 2024 (94), while there have been 86 fires involving e-micromobility devices.
If a lithium-ion battery overheats uncontrollably, it can release flammable and toxic gases in a process called ‘thermal runaway’, which can create fire and explosion hazards. The risk of thermal runaway is higher in batteries that are damaged, overcharged or exposed to high temperatures.
In a campaign launched today, the NSW Government is calling on people to shop, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely, unveiling a new consumer warning video and a central website for people to visit when seeking information on lithium-ion products.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has developed a video to demonstrate how ‘thermal runaway’ can occur, featuring power tool batteries catching fire in a living room.
The NSW Government is urging shoppers to be vigilant and undertake safe charging and disposal practices with lithium-ion battery products.
Today’s warning follows the Minns Labor Government’s mandatory safety standards for lithium-ion battery-powered e-micromobility products announced in August, which will require e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards to meet new testing, certification, and marking requirements.
These NSW Fair Trading product safety standards are intended to curb the fire risks associated with lithium-ion e-micromobility devices by ensuring low quality and dangerous versions of these products cannot enter the market and be sold to unsuspecting consumers.
Retailers, manufacturers and suppliers will face fines of up to $825,000 for not complying with the new safety standards, which will be introduced in a staged process from 1 February 2025.
A nation-first Information Standard will also be introduced to provide consumer advice and warnings on fire and electrical safety, product storage, road rules and disposal of e-micromobility products.
Communities are being reminded that batteries do not belong in household garbage bins, where they can spark fires in garbage trucks and waste facilities.
Lithium-ion batteries can be disposed of at a range of dedicated recycling drop-off points, including many retail outlets and supermarkets. Products with embedded batteries, like an electric toothbrush or portable speaker, can be safely disposed of at 21 Community Recycling Centres across NSW.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said:
“The increase in battery related incidents is serious and concerning, so we’re working across government to address the risks posed at all stages – from purchase to use and disposal.
“Don’t throw batteries out with your household rubbish. If not disposed of properly, they can cause intense, dangerous fires which put others in harm’s way, including our garbage truck drivers.”
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said:
“Lithium-ion batteries are an important part of the transition to alternative energy and technologies. But we must be aware of the safety risks and how to use these batteries safely so consumers can enjoy the festive season without an emergency visit from Fire and Rescue NSW.
“It’s not just micromobility products like e-bikes and e-scooters that cause lithium-ion fires, it can be devices you don’t expect like electric toothbrushes, shavers, vacuum cleaners, portable chargers and power tools that are contributing to these fires in NSW.”
Minister for Better Regulation and Fair Trading Anoulack Chanthivong said:
“Our primary focus is making sure consumers are protected so please be careful when purchasing lithium-ion battery products and keep an eye out for Christmas sales that appear too good to be true.
“With the Christmas shopping period upon us, we want to ensure that everyone is buying safe lithium-ion battery products.
“Don’t skimp on quality and safety. Check the ACCC Product Safety website to see if there’s an active recall. Make sure the batteries don’t show signs of damage and check for standards labelling. If you’re uncertain about a lithium-ion battery product’s quality, don’t take the risk.”
FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said:
“If these batteries are allowed to overheat, or become damaged or compromised, they can cause an explosive chain reaction.
“These devices are powered by an array of batteries. If they enter that ‘thermal runaway’ process, they can spew a cloud of toxic gas inside your home and violently explode, resulting in an intense fire.
“There’s an additional risk when an unrelated fire breaks out in a home and then consumes lithium-ion battery devices, which can intensify the blaze and make it extremely difficult to extinguish.”
Sydney mother Kirsty Stead said:
“I shudder to think how my son charged his bike in his bedroom every night, as he slept.
“I urge all parents to take precautions and try to charge Lithium-ion devices, like e-bikes, in safe areas. Outside if possible.”
