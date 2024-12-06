Fw: Scotch Hollow Rd, Newbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Scotch Hollow Rd between Wallace Hill Rd and VT Route 5 will be closed due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

