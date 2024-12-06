Taazaa Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taazaa Inc., a transformative technology partner specializing in custom software development, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance Type 2. Performed by Riskpro, an independent risk management solutions and risk consulting company, this certification represents Taazaa’s commitment to providing secure, reliable solutions that protect the sensitive information of our clients and their customers.The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) developed SOC 2 Type 2 to assess the effectiveness of an organization’s controls over information security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy. It measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls over a 12-month observation period.The successful completion of the audit reaffirms Taazaa's commitment to creating long-term value for its customers. This step brings Taazaa closer to its goal of becoming the best product engineering firm in its category."New threats to data security demand a ‘security-first’ mindset," said Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa. "Achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification shows Taazaa’s commitment to that mindset, and our effectiveness at implementing strong data security in every solution we build."Taazaa's approach to software development prioritizes the client's business goals and expectations. The SOC 2 certification will help clients feel even more confident in Taazaa’s ability to handle sensitive information.ABOUT TAAZAATaazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.We follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and result in a tailored fit to their clients’ needs. Our teams take an Agile, high-empathy, and low-friction approach to every engagement.For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com

