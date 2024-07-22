Fusion Revamps Its Platform and Launches New Website to Modernize LIHTC Management
Fusion, a leading LIHTC asset management software provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new platform and marketing website.HUDSON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform has been redesigned and is built around a new, intuitive user interface that offers many additional features and reimagines the user experience.
The new marketing website aims to keep in step with this new philosophy of keeping the user at the center of every engineering decision. It reflects how Fusion simplifies interactions between asset managers and the software they use for LIHTC management.
The new website also streamlines how users unpack the content of the website and discover more about Fusion’s capabilities.
This significant change marks the end of an iterative revamp of Fusion’s core product which began late last year.
The new platform and website tap into the user-centric design philosophy and positions Fusion at the forefront of the LIHTC software industry – which traditionally has used processes and systems that are cumbersome and involve a steep learning curve.
The modern platform integrates comprehensive property oversight and process automation to help asset managers get through their routine work efficiently and maintain returns on investments easily.
In addition, it has a state-of-the-art UI/UX, emphasizing ease of use and a visually appealing interface that enhances the overall user experience.
"Our revamped product and new website reflect our commitment to making the lives of LIHTC asset managers easier," said Bidhan Baruah, COO of Fusion. "The website launch coincides with the final rollout of a comprehensive upgrade of our core product. This upgrade is designed to bring simplicity and enhanced functionality to the entire LIHTC asset management ecosystem."
Fusion's mission is to revolutionize the LIHTC software market by delivering solutions that are not only easy to use but also significantly enhance the efficiency of managing low-income housing tax credits.
Fusion's dedication to innovation and its focus on user experience is central to the platform and the website. By focusing on the user as well as functionality, Fusion aims to transform how asset managers interact with their software, making routine tasks more manageable.
"As we continue to innovate, our goal remains clear: to simplify and enhance the asset management process." Baruah adds. "Our vision is to enable our clients to focus more on the performance of their investments and less on managing complexities."
About Fusion
Fusion’s LIHTC Software is an advanced solution for tracking and ensuring compliance for low-income housing tax credit projects. By streamlining the monitoring processes and focusing on user experience, Fusion extends the capabilities of asset management teams, improving the performance and compliance of their LIHTC housing projects. With a commitment to innovation, Fusion continues to lead in providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the specific needs of LIHTC asset managers.
