2000Archives Hosts Successful Second Fashion Design Contest & Awards

‘Sporty Couture’ Theme Challenges Korea’s Emerging Designers

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2000Archives , a leading South Korean fashion brand under Kyndof Inc. , concluded its second annual Fashion Design Contest & Awards with resounding success. The competition, themed ‘Sporty Couture’, offered aspiring designers a unique platform to showcase their talent, refine their skills, and gain valuable industry exposure.The contest attracted over 100 applicants from major Korean universities, including Korea University, Kookmin University, Hansung University, Ewha Womans University, and Hongik University. After a rigorous preliminary round evaluating creativity and technical skill, 10 finalists were selected to compete in the final round. Contestants represented a diverse array of academic disciplines, from fashion design and textiles to business, at undergraduate and graduate levels.The final round was held at the 2000Archives headquarters, where participants were tasked with demonstrating their abilities in two high-pressure, 45-minute challenges. Contestants created fashion illustrations and technical designs under the theme, receiving immediate feedback from an expert judging panel comprised of Hong Daeun, Creative Director of 2000Archives, Cho Seungyeon, Lead Designer, and Kim Kanmin, Atelier Manager.The top prize was awarded to Baek Kukhyeon, a student from Kookmin University’s Department of Costume Design, for her exceptional creativity and ability to communicate her vision through design. Baek received a cash prize of KRW 1 million, a scholarship, and an official certificate of achievement. Runners-up were offered internship opportunities at 2000Archives, providing them with a rare chance to gain hands-on industry experience.“This contest bridges the gap between academic theory and the practical skills demanded by the fashion industry,” said Kim Seonbin, CEO of Kyndof Inc. “By fostering emerging talent, we aim to elevate the industry as a whole and strengthen Korea’s global fashion presence.”The 2000Archives Fashion Design Contest & Awards has solidified its reputation as a pivotal event in Korea’s fashion industry. With plans to expand the competition to a global stage in early 2025, the initiative reaffirms 2000Archives’ commitment to nurturing innovation and collaboration in fashion.For more updates, visit Kyndof’s website.

