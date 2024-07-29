'2000Archives' Partners with Artist 'BIBI' for the 2024 Pre-Fall Collection
2000Archives and artist BIBI collaborate for the 2024 Pre-Fall Collection, blending comfort with wild charm. Debuts July 31 in Seoul.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyndof Inc. (CEO Seonbin Kim) is thrilled to announce that its designer brand, 2000Archives, has teamed up with the renowned artist BIBI for the much-anticipated 2024 Pre-Fall collection titled "BIBI for 2000Archives." This collection marks a significant step for the brand as it ventures into essential and basic items, embodying BIBI's unique blend of soft and wild aesthetics.
The "BIBI for 2000Archives" collection will be unveiled at pop-up stores in Seoul and Daegu. The Seoul pop-up will be held at The Hyundai from July 31 to August 7, followed by the Daegu pop-up from August 15 to August 22.
Founded in 2021, 2000Archives has rapidly become a favorite among top Korean idols and influencers. Members of NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Rosé, LE SSERAFIM, Kiss of Life, IVE, and XG are frequently spotted wearing 2000Archives, showcasing the brand's widespread appeal and trendsetting designs. This popularity among high-profile celebrities has cemented 2000Archives' status as a leading name in contemporary fashion.
In April 2023, the brand achieved remarkable success, generating about 100K USD in sales from a small pop-up store in just seven days. Known for its innovative collaborations, 2000Archives has partnered with prominent brands and artists such as OPENYY, airtomyearth, Jaded London, and GRAILZ. The collaboration with Jaded London, a UK-based brand with over 1 million Instagram followers, garnered significant media attention.
The brand's recent success includes spearheading the "Geek Chic" trend, with its "Karina Glasses" selling out within 15 minutes of release. This track record underscores 2000Archives' ability to set trends and captivate fashion enthusiasts globally.
Seungyeon Cho, lead fashion designer at 2000Archives, shared insights into the collaboration: “The Pre-Fall ’24 collection, created in collaboration with BIBI, merges the artist’s soft and kitschy charm with 2000Archives’ trendy yet basic designs. By infusing this collaboration with our brand’s unique sensibility and attention to detail, we aim to bring a fresh breeze to the fashion industry.”
Don't miss the debut of this exciting collection on July 31 at The Hyundai Seoul and August 15 at The Hyundai Daegu.
Follow 2000Archives and BIBI:
• 2000Archives Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2000.archives/
• BIBI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nakedbibi/
For more information, visit 2000Archives.
Media Contact:
• Name: Yeonju Kim
• Email: pr@kyndof.com
About 2000Archives: 2000Archives is a cutting-edge womenswear brand founded in 2021, combining vintage inspiration with sporty elements. Known for its trendsetting designs and successful collaborations, the brand continues to push the boundaries of fashion, resonating with a global audience and adored by top Korean idols.
About BIBI: BIBI is a multifaceted artist known for her eclectic style and vibrant personality. Her collaboration with 2000Archives brings a unique fusion of her distinctive charm with the brand's innovative designs, creating a collection that is both timeless and contemporary. She currently has over 3 million Instagram followers.
Seonbin Kim
Kyndof Inc.
pr@kyndof.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Facebook
Other
LinkedIn
BIBI for 2000Archives