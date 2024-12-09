Global Fisetin Market Set For 13.5% Growth, Reaching $5.53 Billion By 2028

Fisetin Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fisetin market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%

What Is The Market Size and Growth Rate of the Fisetin Market?

The fisetin market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $2.95 billion in 2023 to $3.34 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. The significant growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing awareness of antioxidants, increasing demand for natural supplements, the rising aging global population, an increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, and growing consumer interest in natural health supplements.

What are the Primary Drivers for the Fisetin Market?

The fisetin market is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years, growing to $5.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. This can be attributed to increasing awareness of health benefits, rising interest in natural and functional foods, expansion of the supplement industry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and active clinical trial activity and research partnerships. One key growth driver propelling the fisetin market forward is an increasing focus on wellness and health. Wellness entails a comprehensive focus on overall well-being via practices boosting physical, mental, and emotional health, whereas health is about being free from illness, reinforced by lifestyle and medical care. The emphasis on wellness and health has been fueled by healthcare advancements and a cultural focus on personal health and quality of life.

Which Key Industry Players Drive The Growth of The Fisetin Market?

Leading companies operating in the fisetin market include Danaher Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Bio-Techne Corporation, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Cayman Chemical Company, Selleck Chemicals LLC, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Stanford Chemicals Company, Conscientia Industrial Co. Ltd., AIDP Inc., Simagchem Corporation, Xi’an SR Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., AdooQ BioScience LLC, Wilshire Technologies LLC, Meite Chemical Co. Ltd., Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd., Indofine Chemical Company Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Lingding Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

What are the Emerging Trends for the Fisetin Market?

Companies operating in the fisetin market are focusing on innovative clinical trials, particularly human trials for GlucoSober and BeFisetin ingredients, to enhance the bioavailability and efficacy of fisetin in dietary supplements and functional foods. For example, in August 2024, Bonerge Lifescience, a China-based company offering healthier ingredients, initiated clinical trials for its high-quality brand ingredients, including GlucoSober and BeFisetin.

What are the Key Segments of the Fisetin Market?

The fisetin market covered in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Form: Powder, Capsules, Liquid Extracts, Other Forms

2 By Source: Natural sources, Synthetic Production

3 By Purity: 0.95, 0.98, 0.99, Other Purity

4 By Application: Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Research And Development

Which Regions are Leading in the Fisetin Market?

North America was the largest region in the fisetin market in 2023. The regions dissected in the fisetin market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

