Kellton secures $2.5 Million project from Oil India to transform Wellhead Monitoring

HYDERABAD, INDIA, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil India Limited, India’s second-largest national Oil and Gas company, has entrusted Kellton with a $2.5 million engagement to implement Optima, their advanced real-time wellhead monitoring system. This collaboration underscores Kellton’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for modernizing oilfield operations and enhancing efficiency in the energy sector.

This strategic project focuses on deploying the Optima platform across 77 wellheads located in Duliajan, Assam, an Indian region rich in natural resources. By integrating real-time monitoring capabilities, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-based infrastructure, Optima will enable seamless data acquisition and precise performance tracking. This engagement is expected to significantly improve Oil India's operational workflows, enhance production efficiency, and reduce potential risks through predictive maintenance.

Krishna Chintam, Global CEO, Kellton, commented, “This partnership with Oil India is a testament to our expertise in delivering transformative digital solutions tailored to industry-specific challenges. We are excited to contribute to modernizing their operations, and we are confident that Optima will set a benchmark for innovation and efficiency in the energy sector.”

Optima is designed to address key challenges in upstream operations by providing advanced capabilities for data-driven decision-making. The Cloud-native platform will allow Oil India to scale operations effortlessly while maintaining transparency in wellhead performance metrics. Its AI-based optimization features will deliver actionable insights, empowering the organization to minimize downtime, optimize production, and achieve sustainable growth in its operations. This initiative represents a significant step toward modernizing India’s energy infrastructure and aligns with India’s vision of integrating advanced technologies into public sector undertakings.

About Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited has been a cornerstone of India’s energy ecosystem for over six decades. As a public sector enterprise, the company is dedicated to the exploration, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas. By leveraging advanced technologies, Oil India continues to play a pivotal role in meeting the nation’s energy needs and ensuring long-term energy security.

About Kellton

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring ‘Infinite Possibilities with Technology.’ Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups to SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their ‘Best Under a Billion,’ List.

