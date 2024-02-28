Kellton Recognized as a 'Challenger' in Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2023-2024 RadarView™

Kellton secures 'Challenger' status in Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2023-2024 RadarView™, reaffirming its prowess in SAP solutions.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kellton, a global leader in technology consulting and IT services, proudly announces its feature as a 'Challenger' in the 2023 edition of Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2023-2024 RadarView™. This accolade stands as another testament to Kellton's formidable capabilities in the SAP domain, having been previously recognized in the ISG Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem Report last year. It further highlights the company's sustained excellence and acknowledgment within the industry.

Avasant, an independent deal advisory and analyst firm, has acknowledged Kellton's leadership in SAP S4/HANA Services, emphasizing its outstanding client satisfaction, financial performance, global presence, partnerships, quality of service offerings, and expertise in delivering customized solutions. This recognition further solidifies Kellton's position as a prominent player in the SAP landscape, standing out amongst other larger competitors. The acknowledgment becomes particularly significant as it underscores Kellton's exceptional achievements and contributions in the SAP domain, elevating the company's status in a competitive field dominated by industry giants.

Leveraging profound expertise in comprehensive SAP services, Kellton seamlessly navigates the entire service stack, offering a spectrum ranging from SAP S/4HANA and SAP on Cloud to SAP SLO, SAP AMS, SAP UXM, and SAP MII. As a distinguished SAP Silver Partner, Kellton stands among the top 5% of global SAP partners, meeting stringent Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE) standards. Recognized for pioneering initiatives such as early Hybris adoption and end-to-end SAP S/4HANA implementations, Kellton, with over 13 years of implementation and consulting experience, serves as an authorized partner for RISE with SAP. Anchored by a dedicated SAP Center of Excellence (CoE), this feature underscores Kellton's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional SAP solutions.

“We are immensely proud of our recognition as a 'Challenger' in Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2023-2024 RadarView™, " said Dr. Srinivas Bandi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of SAP Practice, Kellton. “As we continue to redefine excellence in SAP services, our latest feature in Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services RadarView showcases Kellton's unparalleled commitment to innovation and client success. At Kellton, we view challenges as opportunities for growth, and being positioned as a 'Challenger' reflects our dynamic approach and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in delivering exceptional SAP solutions. We look forward to furthering our transformative impact in the industry, solidifying our role as a key player in shaping the future of SAP services.”

Gaurav Dewan, Research Director at Avasant, shared, “In the current economic landscape, businesses are striving to optimize their SAP S/4HANA adoption strategy. They prioritize projects with quicker ROI and aim to enhance the value of existing investments in legacy SAP systems by considering brownfield and hybrid migration approaches. Kellton supports enterprises in analyzing current business processes, identifying inefficiencies, and creating tailored implementation plans for SAP S/4HANA using prebuilt solutions. It has developed tools that automate custom code remediation, accelerating the brownfield migration process and reducing time to market. Collaborating with SAP through the SAP CoE, Kellton facilitates rapid knowledge transfer and user adoption. Additionally, Kellton has invested in AI-powered solutions to improve efficiency in SAP S/4HANA application management activities. With an established industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and investments in proprietary solutions aligned with the market demand, Kellton is recognized as a challenger in Avasant’s SAP S/4HANA Services 2023−2024 RadarView.”

Kellton strategically embraces intelligent technologies like iRPA, AI, and ML, reinforcing its commitment to future growth. Simultaneously, the focus on service lines, including Automation and BTP, aims to enhance customer appeal and drive sales. This holistic approach ensures the alignment of cutting-edge technologies and service offerings. Kellton's dedication to upskilling is evident through investments in SAP Learning Hub Licenses and Demo 21 System Access, strengthening its pursuit of Rise with SAP across Presales, Solution, Consultant, and Sales. Geographically, Kellton aims to expand its footprint in BENELUX and APAC, emphasizing key markets such as India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Japan through robust local partnerships. In 2024, Kellton is strategically poised for sustained growth, empowering the delivery of seamless, integrated, and intelligent solutions to clients and driving transformative impact worldwide.

About Kellton

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

About Avasant

Avasant, an independent deal advisory and analyst firm, is renowned for its cutting-edge analyst features that drive digital and IT transformation. Specializing in strategic insights and industry-specific advisory services, Avasant's analyst capabilities empower organizations to navigate the complexities of the evolving digital landscape. With a focus on digital strategy, sourcing, and technology optimization, Avasant's tailored solutions provide businesses with the actionable intelligence needed to achieve sustainable growth and success. As a trusted analyst firm, Avasant's analyst features are at the forefront of guiding enterprises toward innovative and future-ready solutions.