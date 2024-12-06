AIM KSA 2025 Announces Prestigious Lineup of Technical Executive Committee Speakers

YANBU, YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asset Integrity Corrosion Management Conference 2025, the Middle East’s leading event for addressing asset integrity and corrosion management challenges, is thrilled to unveil the distinguished members of its Technical Executive Committee. These renowned professionals bring decades of expertise and leadership to this pivotal gathering, set to take place in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.Meet the Technical Executive Committee Speakers1.Dr. Khalid SheltamiChief Engineer, SABICDr. Sheltami leads asset integrity initiatives at SABIC, combining innovation with strategic risk management to drive operational excellence across complex industrial landscapes.2.Mr. Fahad MudhaeqStaff Engineer, SABICWith extensive expertise in mechanical integrity and risk-based inspection, Mr. Mudhaeq plays a critical role in advancing SABIC’s asset performance and sustainability goals.3.Mr. Mohammed Al-GhamdiVP Manufacturing (Operations, Maintenance, Technical, and EHSS), NAMA Chemical CompanyA leader in operational and maintenance excellence, Mr. Al-Ghamdi oversees critical processes that ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency in NAMA Chemical Company’s operations.4.Mr. Fawaz AlSahanSenior Engineering Consultant, IIoT Leader, and Chairman of Instrumentation Standards, Saudi AramcoA driving force in digital transformation, Mr. AlSahan combines his expertise in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with his role as Chairman of Instrumentation Standards to pioneer innovative solutions for asset integrity at Saudi Aramco.5.Mr. Omar El SinnaryManager, Engineering Services (Inspection & Corrosion), ADNOC GasRenowned for his expertise in inspection and corrosion management, Mr. El Sinnary is instrumental in safeguarding ADNOC Gas’s infrastructure against operational risks.6.Mr. Ijaz Ul Karim RaoFounder and Managing Director, Velosi Asset Integrity LimitedA visionary in the field of asset integrity, Mr. Rao has built Velosi into a global leader, offering innovative solutions to enhance reliability and performance across energy sectors.Why Attend This Event?The AIM Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity to:• Gain Expert Insights: Learn directly from these industry leaders about the latest trends, challenges, and strategies in asset integrity management.• Engage in Networking: Connect with professionals and thought leaders shaping the future of oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries.• Discover Innovations: Explore cutting-edge technologies such as digital twins, predictive analytics, and advanced materials for corrosion resistance.• Collaborate on Solutions: Participate in focused discussions and workshops addressing pressing challenges like Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) and Risk-Based Inspection (RBI).Event Details• Dates: February 24-25, 2025• Location: Yanbu, Saudi ArabiaRegister today to secure your spot at this high-impact event, where the region’s brightest minds will converge to tackle the most critical challenges in asset integrity management.For more information and registration, visit https://cogentsolutions.ae/events/upcoming-physical-events/7th-asset-integrity-management/

