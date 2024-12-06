Surgical Companies Files Motion for Summary Judgment Alleging Misappropriation of Nearly $4 Million by Dr. Sethuraman

USA Surgical, Inc. and USA Consultobiz, Inc. claim Dr. Sethuraman and his assistant misappropriated $3.8M. The doctor invokes the Fifth Amendment in response.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Surgical Inc. and its affiliate, USA ConsultoBiz Inc., have filed an amended motion for partial summary judgment against Dr. Venkat Sethuraman. The motion, filed with the Court on December 4, 2024, seeks a judgment against Dr. Sethuraman for violations under the Texas Theft Liability Act and conversion claims. Dr. Sethuraman is alleged to have misappropriated approximately $4 million from the companies’ bank accounts and conversion of corporate assets.

The motion alleges that both Dr. Sethuraman and Jenkins infiltrated company accounts, orchestrating unauthorized payments for personal benefit, including transactions exceeding $1.5 million and payments related to construction projects on properties not owned by the companies. Notably, the motion emphasizes that neither Dr. Sethuraman nor Jenkins held any ownership or authorized positions within USA Surgical or USA ConsultoBiz, as confirmed by corporate records.

When deposed, Dr. Sethuraman invoked his Fifth Amendment right 176 times when questioned about the alleged misappropriation and unauthorized actions. The Court will address whether the Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination in civil cases, in addition to criminal proceedings. This forms a critical part of USA Surgical’s case against Dr. Sethuraman.

The companies are seeking a pretrial finding from the Court that the undisputed facts show each Plaintiff suffered damages nearing $2 million, as well as exemplary damages to address the intentional and fraudulent nature of the conduct.

USA Surgical’s motion also highlights the unauthorized nature of these transactions, stating that neither the revenues generated nor the inventory utilized by the defendants was within their purview or entitlement.

Case Number: DC-22-11966. Court: Dallas County - District Clerk - Civil. The trial is currently set in this matter in January 2025.

The case is filed by Velie Global Law with offices in Dallas. 555 Republic Dr. Ste 490, Plano, TX 75074.

