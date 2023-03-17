For the past 25 years, Dr. Brett Bolton has devoted his career exclusively to hair transplants and has consistently delivered unparalleled results to his patients.

Dr. Brett Bolton Offers Corrective Surgery for Childhood Trauma Hair Loss Scars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hair loss scars can have a significant emotional impact on individuals, affecting their self-esteem and confidence. Dr. Brett Bolton, a renowned hair restoration surgeon, is now offering corrective surgery to individuals who have experienced injuries or trauma resulting in hair loss scars. Dr. Bolton's aim is to help patients regain their confidence and self-esteem by restoring their hair and eliminating visible scars.

Hair loss scars are a common occurrence among individuals who have suffered from injuries or trauma. These scars can have a profound impact on an individual's emotional well-being, leading to a loss of confidence and self-esteem. Dr. Bolton understands the emotional toll that hair loss scars can take and is committed to helping patients achieve their desired results. You can see his work on his Instagram feed.

Dr. Bolton has developed a specialized corrective surgery technique that restores hair in areas affected by scars. He uses his unique MaxHarvest™ hair restoration procedure, which safely extracts the maximum number of hairs possible from the donor area and transplants them to the scarred area. Additionally, he offers Bolton Bundles™ to provide more density behind the hairline, resulting in undetectable soft natural results.

The MaxHarvest™ Hair Transplant is a specialized hair restoration surgery developed by Dr. Bolton that safely extracts the maximum number of hairs possible based on the individual's scalp elasticity and donor area condition. The unparalleled formula ensures that each patient has the best opportunity to yield maximum results based on their individual variables in just one procedure.

The Bolton Bundles™ technique involves grafts containing 2-3 follicular units or (4 to 8 hairs). The technique offers more density behind the hairline, undetectable soft natural results, healthier transplanted tissue, lower hair transplant costs, and satisfying results in just one procedure.

Dr. Bolton's expertise in hair restoration surgery is well-known, and he works closely with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets their unique needs and goals. He is committed to helping patients who have suffered from injuries or trauma. His focus is on helping individuals regain their confidence and live their best lives.

If you are interested in learning more about corrective surgery, contact Dr. Brett Bolton at his Fort Lauderdale office today. Dr. Bolton and his team will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs and goals. The prices are competitive, and availability can be confirmed by contacting Dr. Bolton's office directly.

