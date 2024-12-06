Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,413 in the last 365 days.

VSP Rutland Barracks/ News Release

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24B4007403            

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 21:30 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Escape, Impeding and Unlawful Trespass into a residence

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Alger

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 12/05/24 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to a residence on Clarendon Avenue in the Town of West Rutland for a report of a male attempting to gain access into the residence.  Prior to Troopers arrival it was learned that the male had gained access to the residence by forcing open the door. 

 

Upon arrival Troopers spoke with the female victim and learned the male, who was later identified as Joshua Alger was hiding in another room.  Alger exited the room and ran out the front door to flee police custody.  He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Escape, Impeding and Unlawful Trespass into a residence.  Alger was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000.00 bail.   

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: Yes

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: December 06, 2024 at 12:30

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP Rutland Barracks/ News Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more