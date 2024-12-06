VSP Rutland Barracks/ News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24B4007403

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 21:30 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Escape, Impeding and Unlawful Trespass into a residence

ACCUSED: Joshua Alger

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/05/24 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to a residence on Clarendon Avenue in the Town of West Rutland for a report of a male attempting to gain access into the residence. Prior to Troopers arrival it was learned that the male had gained access to the residence by forcing open the door.

Upon arrival Troopers spoke with the female victim and learned the male, who was later identified as Joshua Alger was hiding in another room. Alger exited the room and ran out the front door to flee police custody. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Escape, Impeding and Unlawful Trespass into a residence. Alger was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000.00 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: Yes

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: December 06, 2024 at 12:30