A week of good news for South Australia’s economy

Release date: 06/12/24

South Australia’s strong economy has been recognised with a week of positive news on its performance.

SA recorded the highest growth of any state in the nation for State Final Demand during the September quarter of 2024.

Our state’s economic activity grew by 0.8 per cent, according to the latest data from the ABS.

It comes as the Business Council of Australia’s Regulation Rumble report, found South Australia is the best place in the country to do business, for the second year running.

The report found South Australia led on a range of measures including, cost and regulation, payroll tax and planning efficiency.

This was further reinforced by data from the ABS this week, which showed South Australia’s building approvals have jumped by more than 20 per cent over the past year.

The number of dwellings approved in October was more than 11 per cent higher than our decade average, the highest growth over that period of any state in the nation.

Retail turnover growth in South Australia also led the country in October, growing by 1.3 per cent.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), almost $2.4 billion was spent in South Australia in the month of October, 3.1 per cent up on the previous year.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s economy continues to perform strongly compared to the rest of the country, despite national economic headwinds.

As the lowest taxing state on the mainland, the Business Council’s report has once again ranked SA the best place in the country to do business.

These results should give businesses confidence to invest in our economy and that means more jobs for South Australians.