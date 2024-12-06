Work underway to boost MFS regional response

Release date: 06/12/24

New fire trucks, upgraded stations and better training for retained firefighters will form part of an SA Metropolitan Fire Service response to improve regional firefighting, with further action to be taken following an independent review.

The MFS is set to replace Heavy Urban Pump appliances at Port Pirie, Mount Gambier, Port Lincoln, Victor Harbor, Berri and Port Augusta by the end of July next year, as part of a $1.25 million Government investment to support regional areas.

It follows newly refurbished MFS trucks arriving at Tanunda, Kadina and Wallaroo.

Station upgrades of Moonta, Loxton, Renmark and Peterborough are due to begin in the new year, delivering much-needed PPE storage and improved facilities.

Upgrades have nearly been completed at Kapunda and Wallaroo, while a further nine regional stations are due to have works start in the 2025-26 financial year.

The MFS will use this union-backed review – which identifies areas for improvement in regional operations – to develop additional measures to boost emergency response capability to regional townships.

MFS regional response times are currently, on average, 11.6 minutes – exceeding the 14-minute benchmark. Quickest station response times are Port Pirie (8-minute average arrival time) and Mount Gambier (10-minute average arrival time).

Around half of the report’s 41 recommendations made are already progressing, including an audit of retained firefighting stations.

This includes providing women’s changeroom facilities at some regional stations, with construction of suitable options to form part of future capital works programs.

Increased hands-on training for retained firefighters, including breathing apparatus and structure firefighting, is another step underway to ensure recruits can serve their regional communities safely.

The MFS will establish an internal taskforce to assess the remaining recommendations and implement them as quickly as possible.

Regional MFS stations employ retained firefighters who are trained in a retained capacity and make themselves available during an emergency.

There are 17 MFS regional stations across the state, including two co-located stations using retained and full-time firefighters.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The work underway to support regional firefighting operations must continue and expand.

I am confident these matters have the Chief Officer’s full attention and the report’s remaining items will be addressed without delay.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

The MFS has a large capital works project underway within the regions that is focused on replacing and improving stations and appliances to create a safer working environment for our staff.

This report was commissioned when it was identified there were opportunities to enhance regional operations within the MFS following the negotiations of the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service Enterprise Agreement 2022.

The program of work scoped from this review is an important objective for the MFS in ensuring our response capability and staff are recognised and supported in the important service they provide to their regional communities.