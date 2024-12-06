More than $13M boost for water infrastructure in South Australia

Release date: 06/12/24

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP

Minister for Environment and Water

The Hon Susan Close MP

Deputy Premier

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

South Australia is recycling more wastewater than ever thanks to a more than $13 million investment in water infrastructure.

The Albanese Labor Government is investing in four projects across the state that help safeguard water resources and protect the natural environment.

The funding is part of the government’s new $211 million Water Infrastructure for Sustainable and Efficient Regions (WISER) initiative.

An $8.8 million investment in the Northern Adelaide Irrigation Scheme (NAIS) recycled water pipeline extension to Mallala will enable up to 1.3 gigalitres per year of recycled water to support high-tech greenhouse vegetable production.

A $2.4 million injection into the Wellington East water supply project will connect the town to a drinking water scheme, providing safe and reliable water for the community.

In the Riverland, Loxton and Waikerie will benefit from water security improvements. Loxton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant will get a $1.3 million upgrade, which will provide around 200 megalitres per year of recycled water and minimise localised flooding.

Waikerie’s Wastewater Treatment Plant will benefit from a $881,040 revamp which will provide around 200 megalitres per year of recycled water for irrigating community spaces.

The $13.3 million investment comprises $6.6 million in Australian Government funding, through the National Water Grid Fund, and a further $6.7 million from project partners.

The Australian Government is investing in more than 20 projects across Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania under the WISER initiative to deliver more efficient and sustainable water use across regional communities.

Helping to drive the nation’s transition to a circular economy, many of the WISER projects will be powered by renewable energy, use recycled materials, and refurbish existing structures to reduce the construction footprint.

Quotes

Attributable to the Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek

The Albanese Labor Government is delivering crucial projects to safeguard our water resources for the communities, industries and environments that rely on them.

I’m pleased to partner with the South Australian Government, local councils and industry to deliver a $13.3 million upgrade to the state’s water infrastructure - improving access to drinking water and providing recycled water.

Attributable to the South Australian Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close MP

The South Australian Government continues to deliver critical water infrastructure projects to reduce reliance on climate-vulnerable water sources including the River Murray.

I’m pleased to be able to partner with the Australian Government and our partners to deliver much-needed water infrastructure upgrades for the local community.

South Australia is no stranger to the impacts of climate change, including drought, so it is vital we look to projects that can enable us to utilise alternative water sources and increase the availability of recycled water.

This will help regional communities, industries and the environment to prosper, while ensuring a healthy River Murray.