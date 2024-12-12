Diptyque x Aura Skypool Elevate the Festive Spirit with Magical Dinner in the Clouds

Diptyque x Aura Skypool Diptyque x Aura Skypool guests with Lara Tabet, Patrizia Marin, Guendalina Fil, and many more Christmas themed set-up featuring Diptyque candles Romantic, holiday dinner set-up by the Aura Skypool with special guests Fully Christmas decorated dinner table with Diptyque scented candles by the Aura Skypool

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The festive season reached new heights on December 4th with a unique collaboration between Aura Skypool and the iconic Parisian luxury brand Diptyque which I had the privilege and honour to enjoy an amazing Christmas dinner experience with an incredible panoramic skyline view. Together, we unveiled a captivating festive experience during an exclusive evening at the world’s first 360-degree sky pool, located on the 50th floor of Dubai’s Palm Tower.

The event marked the launch of a specially curated holiday installation and dinner that celebrated the essence of luxury, creativity, and community spirit against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline.

A Festive Evening to Remember

The evening began with guests exploring the Diptyque Tree installation, a bespoke centerpiece of the collaboration. Attendees were greeted by festive décor and a snow-filled elevator journey to the Aura Boutique, where they enjoyed pre-dinner bubbles and canapés.

The rooftop celebration continued with a four-course candlelit dinner, complemented by live performances from a pianist, singer, and a heartwarming children’s choir from Jebel Ali Community School. The immersive evening combined elegance, artistry, and a touch of seasonal magic, underscoring Aura’s commitment to offering unparalleled experiences.

A Collaborative Vision

Dean Jarvis, General Manager of Aura Skypool, reflected on the partnership, stating:

_"This collaboration beautifully merges Diptyque’s heritage of refinement with Aura’s contemporary ethos. Together, we’ve created a festive experience that embodies both nostalgia and modernity."_

The event also introduced the second installment of AURA Art, a series designed to merge art and architecture through installations and exhibitions. This initiative invites visitors to discover their unique “AURA” in every creative display, further enhancing the venue's cultural appeal.

Seasonal Luxury with Diptyque

As part of the collaboration, the Diptyque Tree installation will remain on display from November 24, 2024, to January 8, 2025. During this period, cabana guests will have the opportunity to experience exclusive candle samples and explore three limited-edition festive scents—Sapin, Étoile, and Friandise—adding a touch of warmth and sophistication to the holiday ambiance.

About Aura Skypool

Aura Skypool is the world’s first and highest 360-degree sky pool, offering sweeping views of Dubai from its location atop the Palm Tower. Operated by Sunset Hospitality Group, the venue blends luxury with versatility, featuring a tranquil poolside setting, exceptional dining experiences, and wellness-focused activities like yoga. Aura Skypool is also a sought-after location for private events, providing an extraordinary platform for creating memorable moments in the sky.

For more details, visit www.auraskypool.com.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a global lifestyle hospitality leader with a diverse portfolio encompassing hotels, restaurants, beach clubs, and wellness spaces. With over 50 venues in 16 countries, SHG is committed to delivering authentic, memorable experiences. Its notable brands include METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, SUSHISAMBA, and more.

For more information, visit www.sunsethospitality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.