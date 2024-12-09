ROB CANFIELD HIGHLIGHTS CONCERNS WITH HORIZON BCBS CLAIMS PROCESS

Rob Canfield, Republican Candidate for NJ Governor

Two-Year Struggle for Reimbursement Highlights Need for Greater Accountability in Healthcare

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Canfield , Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, is raising concerns over the inefficiencies in Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s claims process. Canfield shared his ongoing two-year struggle to resolve a reimbursement claim for a home birth, calling for improvements in how healthcare providers and insurers address policyholder concerns."My family’s experience with Horizon BCBS has been frustrating and, at times, bewildering," said Canfield. "We made a decision that saved the insurance company thousands of dollars by opting for a home birth instead of a hospital delivery. Yet, after two years, we are still waiting for a resolution."The Claim and Challenges in the ProcessThe Canfield family’s choice of a home birth reflected a cost-effective and personal approach to healthcare. By avoiding a hospital delivery, the family helped save Horizon BCBS significant expenses typically associated with labor, delivery, and postnatal care in a medical facility.However, navigating the reimbursement process has proven to be a long and difficult journey. Horizon initially claimed the Canfield policy was terminated due to a lack of payment, despite all premiums being fully paid on time. It took 18 months for the insurer to confirm the error, acknowledge the policy was in good standing, and reinitiate the claim process."This situation underscores a troubling inefficiency in the claims process," Canfield said. "For a system that is supposed to help people, the delays and miscommunication have been incredibly discouraging."Recognizing Efforts Amid the ChallengesCanfield also acknowledged the efforts of Kalai, a Horizon customer service representative who went above and beyond in trying to resolve the issue."Kalai was a bright spot in this process," Canfield said. "She worked tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the system and truly wanted to help. Her dedication was remarkable, but even her efforts were limited by the larger challenges within the organization."A Call for Accountability and ImprovementCanfield emphasized that his experience is not unique, pointing to the broader need for accountability and efficiency in the healthcare system."This isn’t just about my family—it’s about the countless others who face similar obstacles with their insurers," he said. "Policyholders pay their premiums in good faith and deserve timely, accurate service in return. It shouldn’t take years to resolve a claim."A Personal MissionFor Canfield, this issue is personal but also reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that systems serve the people who depend on them."Healthcare is a vital part of our lives, and it needs to work better for everyone," Canfield said. "As governor, I will advocate for clearer processes, stronger accountability, and policies that prioritize the well-being of families over administrative delays."Looking AheadCanfield called on Horizon BCBS and other insurance providers to take proactive steps to improve their operations and rebuild trust with their customers."While I appreciate the efforts of individuals like Kalai, the system as a whole must do better," Canfield said. "By addressing these inefficiencies, we can create a more responsive and effective healthcare system that truly supports the people it serves."For more information about Rob Canfield’s campaign and his vision for New Jersey, visit www.rob4nj.org About Rob CanfieldRob Canfield is a Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, committed to improving systems that impact the lives of New Jersey residents. Through personal experience and leadership, Canfield advocates for transparency, fairness, and accountability in government and private institutions alike.Stay connected with Rob Canfield’s campaign on social media using #rob4nj.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.