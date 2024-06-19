Robert Canfield's Bold Plan: Reforming New Jersey Gun Laws for Constitutional Rights and Improved Mental Health
Robert Canfield, GOP candidate for NJ Governor, proposes gun law reforms to align with constitutional rights and enhance mental healthcare.BRICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Canfield, a Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, has announced his comprehensive plan to reform the state's gun laws and enhance mental health services. As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, Canfield aims to eliminate ineffective and unconstitutional gun laws while ensuring a balanced approach to public safety and individual freedoms.
Pro-2A Reforms and Constitutional Carry
Robert Canfield’s plan includes making New Jersey a Constitutional Carry state. This would eliminate the need for purchase permits, ammo tracking, and the majority of current sensitive area restrictions. “We have so many laws on the books that make no sense whatsoever. They were written and passed by people who are ignorant of firearms and are afraid of them. Most of these laws are fear-based, not fact-based,” Canfield stated.
Upon taking office, Canfield pledges to make permits to carry optional, eliminate purchase permits, and introduce a refund for any unused Permits to Purchase a handgun. The Permit to Carry (PTC) will still be available for reciprocity purposes, with the cost capped at $25 and valid for five years. Townships and issuing authorities will have three calendar days (excluding weekends and holidays) to issue the permit from the completed application. Canfield also plans to remove the One Gun per Month rule, emphasizing a swift resolution to ongoing lawsuits against restrictive gun regulations.
Armed Teachers and Sensible Gun-Free Zones
Canfield proposes allowing teachers to carry firearms on a voluntary basis. “We have laws now that allow teachers to carry, but there is a process to get approved, and most are not able to. My plan would be straightforward,” Canfield explained. Teachers would need a valid PTC, complete SORA training, and qualify with the HQC-2 standard.
Sensitive places would be limited to K-12 schools (past the lobby or main office during school hours, except for SORA-licensed teachers), detention centers, group homes for the mentally disabled, and private residences where the owner does not permit carrying. Federally banned places such as casino floors, secure areas of airports, and federal property will still be restricted. Businesses can ban open carry but not concealed, and employers cannot ban concealed carry by employees unless there is a high risk of injury or death.
Training and Enhanced Penalties
Training will remain a requirement for receiving a Permit to Carry, including a Use of Force class, safe handling and storage, and a CCARE Qualification. Canfield plans to introduce stricter penalties for the improper use of firearms, with mandatory sentences for crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and assault committed with a firearm. Stand Your Ground laws will be implemented, removing the duty to retreat.
Civil Liability Protections and Firearms Regulations
Canfield aims to protect gun owners from civil liability in justified self-defense cases. “If someone breaks into your house with a gun and you shoot them, no charges are filed, but the family wants to sue you for $1 million. Under this new system, they would not be able to, as you were justified in your defense,” Canfield explained.
He also plans to eliminate “Banned by Name” laws and unnecessary compliance work on firearms, as well as overturn magazine capacity bans. The Firearms ID card will still be used, valid for 10 years, with the cost capped at $5. Canfield hopes to make these cards Brady compliant and use them as the NICS check for NJ gun purchasers.
Mental Health and Firearms
Canfield emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health in relation to firearm ownership. “A lot of lawful gun owners suffer in silence because they are afraid if they seek help, they will lose their guns. This should NEVER happen,” he stressed. Under his plan, only individuals with a pattern of mental health issues or those deemed a threat to themselves or others would be denied their firearm rights.
Boosting Mental Health Services
Canfield plans to collaborate with the Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) to ensure all insurance plans cover inpatient and outpatient mental health services at low or no cost. He also proposes a $100 million budget allocation for a charity care system to support those without insurance in accessing mental health care.
“All of these reforms will be addressed during my first week in office. I am committed to creating a balanced approach that upholds constitutional rights while ensuring public safety and improving mental health services,” Canfield concluded.
