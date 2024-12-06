ADB, Orchlon School Sign $13.5 Million Loan for Mongolia’s First Internationally Certified Green Campus

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA (6 December 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a senior secured 45.7 billion Mongolian togrog (equivalent to $13.5 million) loan with Orchlon School and Kindergarten Complex LLC to support Mongolia’s first internationally certified green campus.

The financing will support the construction of a new 4-floor new school annex that incorporates climate mitigation and adaptation features, and includes modern facilities such as laboratories for science, arts, and engineering courses, as well as indoor multipurpose halls for sports. The campus aims to be certified under the internationally recognized Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) program, targeting at least 20% savings in energy, water, and embodied energy in materials.

“This project marks ADB's first private sector intervention in Mongolia's education sector and underscores ADB's commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable development in the country,” said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury. "By supporting the country’s first green campus, we are enhancing educational infrastructure while promoting environmental sustainability and resilience."

Mongolia is among the countries most impacted by climate change. The natural hazards caused by climate trends have increased the risk of absenteeism and dropouts, which could lead to reduced access to education, lower attendance rates, and potentially poorer learning outcomes. Green buildings are still relatively new in Mongolia.

"We are thrilled to partner with ADB on this groundbreaking project," said Orchlon School Principal and Founder Batmunkh Dashdeleg. "This expansion will allow us to provide more students with high-quality, bilingual education that preserves and promotes Mongolian culture, while also setting a benchmark for green building practices in Mongolia."

Established in 2001, Orchlon is the largest private K-12 institution in Mongolia. It is the only Mongolian school that provides a dual curriculum from preschool to grade 12, comprising the Mongolian National Secondary Education curriculum and the Cambridge International curriculum. With nearly 2,000 students and a strong focus on academic excellence and holistic development, Orchlon has received numerous accolades and continues to lead in educational innovation.

