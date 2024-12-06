“33 Black Frog: An American Story” – A New Documentary of one of the First African American Frogman known as Navy SEAL.

33 Black Frog Movie Director Andre Ferguson AFFILMS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFF FILMS proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated documentary, “33 Black Frog: An American Story,” now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Directed by Andre Ferguson, the film chronicles the life of Chief Petty Officer Eddie L. Ferguson, one of the first African American members of the Navy’s Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), which later evolved into the Navy SEALs.The film had its first screening at the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring, MD, on July 28th, 2024, where it was met with overwhelming praise. Recently, the documentary was also screened at the National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, sponsored by the Prince Georges County Arts and Humanities Council, as a special Veterans Day 2024 tribute, honoring the life and legacy of African American military veterans and pioneers like Eddie Ferguson.“33 Black Frog: An American Story” is more than just a biography — it is an inspirational cinematic journey that follows Ferguson's groundbreaking life. From overcoming the social and racial challenges of the Jim Crow era to becoming a Navy trailblazer. The documentary sheds light on Eddie Ferguson’s journey, from his humble beginnings in the segregated south to achieving extraordinary feats as a Navy UDT "Frogman." The film highlights Ferguson's incredible resilience, including learning to swim at the age of 22 to meet the physical demands of the Navy SEALs — a testament to his unwavering spirit and determination.Directed by Andre Ferguson and Co Produced by Kurtis “Blow” Walker, the film is a deeply personal project that captures the essence of a man who became a pioneer for African Americans in the U.S. Navy. “33 Black Frog : An American Story” brings to life the incredible journey of a man who not only volunteered to fight for his country, but also battled the obstacles of racial inequality and personal hardship, achieving greatness despite overwhelming odds.“Creating this film was an honor for me,” says Andre Ferguson, who is also the co-founder of 301 Media Group and a recipient of the Klangburn Award. “This project is deeply personal as it showcases my father's relentless pursuit of his American dream, despite the immense challenges he faced. His story serves as a powerful inspiration to those fighting for their dreams, showing that resilience, courage, and determination can turn adversity into triumph.”The documentary takes viewers on a visually stunning journey, weaving together historical context, personal interviews, 3D animation and first-hand accounts that reflect the challenges and victories of Eddie Ferguson’s life. It is a story that goes beyond the battlefield, focusing on profound contributions of African Americans,the importance of diversity, inclusion and the need for unity in the U.S. military and beyond.Film Highlights:First Screening Premiere: “33 Black Frog” premiered at the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring, MD, on July 28th, 2024, where the audience was captivated by the powerful story of Eddie Ferguson's legacy.Veterans Day Screening: The film was also recently screened at National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, during Veterans Day November 10th, 2024, offering a poignant tribute to African American veterans and Pioneers who have shaped American military history. Special Guest: Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy | John Hagan. (Ret.)Cinematic Journey: The film showcases breathtaking visuals and insightful interviews, offering an intimate look into Eddie Ferguson’s life and the obstacles he overcame.In partnership with Film Hub, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms “33 Black Frog : An American Story” aims to inspire audiences that desire fuels determination and with relentless effort and perseverance anything is possible .The film is proudly supported by the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council.For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:Ceiba Chavez / The Pr WareHouseEmail: prguru@theprwarehouse.comPhone:305-988-4345Website: www.33blackfrog.com About Andre FergusonAndre Ferguson is an award-winning filmmaker and director for AFF FILMS , and also co-founder of 301 Media Group. With a commitment to telling stories of empowerment and resilience, Andre’s work includes the critically acclaimed documentary "I SEE", which earned him a BET Award nomination and the prestigious Klangburn Award for filmmaking excellence. Through his creative endeavors, Andre continues to amplify underrepresented voices and bring attention to important cultural narratives.About AFF is an independent media production company that focuses on producing impactful and thought-provoking media and film scoring. Based in the Washington D.C. area, 301 Media Group is dedicated to creating stories that promote social change, cultural understanding, and empowerment. The company specializes in projects that celebrate diversity and highlight the achievements of individuals and communities that have shaped history.Stream “33 Black Frog: An American Story” now on Amazon Prime!

