NSW Labor invests millions into fixing regional waste

Councils can apply for the grants under round five of the Landfill Consolidation and Environmental

Improvement Program, which has already awarded $12 million across four previous funding rounds.

Better management of high-risk landfill sites will reduce potential health risks for the community and

lower the risk of contamination and illegal dumping incidents.

Financial support is available across three targeted streams:

Up to $300,000 for consolidating landfills and closing landfills, and building transfer stations

Up to $250,000 for site upgrades

Up to $25,000 for professional services such as feasibility studies, closure plans, engineering

designs and education courses

Previously this program has supported the closure of 57 landfills, the environmental improvement of

89 landfills and the establishment of 37 transfer stations.

Applications to improve landfills in regional levy-paying and non-levy areas are open until 21 March

2025, and a panel of industry experts will assess eligible proposals.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/councils/landfill

Quotes attributable to NSW Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“This $6 million program will transform waste infrastructure across regional and remote NSW to

deliver cleaner, healthier communities by reducing impacts like odour, dust, contamination and illegal

dumping.

“It empowers local councils to tackle legacy waste issues by closing poorly performing, under

resourced or full landfills, and overhauling sites to meet updated environmental standards.

“Under this program, regional councils can connect with specialists in landfill management, helping to

extend a facilities lifespan.

“Extending this program for a fifth round means the regions will have the resources they need to

manage waste more sustainably, create better local outcomes, and safeguard communities for future

generations.”