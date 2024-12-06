Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,436 in the last 365 days.

NSW Labor invests millions into fixing regional waste

Councils can apply for the grants under round five of the Landfill Consolidation and Environmental 
Improvement Program, which has already awarded $12 million across four previous funding rounds.

Better management of high-risk landfill sites will reduce potential health risks for the community and 
lower the risk of contamination and illegal dumping incidents.

Financial support is available across three targeted streams:

  • Up to $300,000 for consolidating landfills and closing landfills, and building transfer stations
  • Up to $250,000 for site upgrades
  • Up to $25,000 for professional services such as feasibility studies, closure plans, engineering 
    designs and education courses

Previously this program has supported the closure of 57 landfills, the environmental improvement of 
89 landfills and the establishment of 37 transfer stations.

Applications to improve landfills in regional levy-paying and non-levy areas are open until 21 March 
2025, and a panel of industry experts will assess eligible proposals.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/councils/landfill

Quotes attributable to NSW Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“This $6 million program will transform waste infrastructure across regional and remote NSW to 
deliver cleaner, healthier communities by reducing impacts like odour, dust, contamination and illegal 
dumping.

“It empowers local councils to tackle legacy waste issues by closing poorly performing, under 
resourced or full landfills, and overhauling sites to meet updated environmental standards.

“Under this program, regional councils can connect with specialists in landfill management, helping to 
extend a facilities lifespan.

“Extending this program for a fifth round means the regions will have the resources they need to 
manage waste more sustainably, create better local outcomes, and safeguard communities for future 
generations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NSW Labor invests millions into fixing regional waste

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more