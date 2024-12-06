NSW Labor invests millions into fixing regional waste
Councils can apply for the grants under round five of the Landfill Consolidation and Environmental
Improvement Program, which has already awarded $12 million across four previous funding rounds.
Better management of high-risk landfill sites will reduce potential health risks for the community and
lower the risk of contamination and illegal dumping incidents.
Financial support is available across three targeted streams:
- Up to $300,000 for consolidating landfills and closing landfills, and building transfer stations
- Up to $250,000 for site upgrades
- Up to $25,000 for professional services such as feasibility studies, closure plans, engineering
designs and education courses
Previously this program has supported the closure of 57 landfills, the environmental improvement of
89 landfills and the establishment of 37 transfer stations.
Applications to improve landfills in regional levy-paying and non-levy areas are open until 21 March
2025, and a panel of industry experts will assess eligible proposals.
For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/councils/landfill
Quotes attributable to NSW Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:
“This $6 million program will transform waste infrastructure across regional and remote NSW to
deliver cleaner, healthier communities by reducing impacts like odour, dust, contamination and illegal
dumping.
“It empowers local councils to tackle legacy waste issues by closing poorly performing, under
resourced or full landfills, and overhauling sites to meet updated environmental standards.
“Under this program, regional councils can connect with specialists in landfill management, helping to
extend a facilities lifespan.
“Extending this program for a fifth round means the regions will have the resources they need to
manage waste more sustainably, create better local outcomes, and safeguard communities for future
generations.”
