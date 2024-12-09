West Hollywood's Latest Luxury Offering: Historic Spanish Revival Meets Modern Sophistication

Exquisitely Remodeled Spanish-Style Retreat

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Spanish Revival home just north of Melrose Avenue has emerged from a thoughtful renovation that bridges its historic character with modern living needs. The property at 732 N. Vista Street , listed by Megan Husri of SWH/Keller Williams Luxury, represents a blend of Los Angeles' architectural heritage and contemporary design.Built in the 1920s, the 1,387-square-foot home retains its original charm through classic white stucco exterior and mission-tile roof, while updates throughout make it suitable for today's lifestyle. The renovation particularly shines in its attention to indoor-outdoor living, with a backyard designed for year-round use featuring a saltwater pool, spa, and covered entertainment area.A notable feature is the property's 846-square-foot detached studio, which adds flexibility as a home office, creative space, or guest quarters. The studio comes complete with its own bathroom and kitchenette, making it well-suited for various uses.Inside the main house, the renovation prioritized both function and comfort. The kitchen features marble countertops and updated appliances, while a built-in breakfast nook makes good use of the space. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and updated bathroom, reflecting the home's overall balance of practical amenities and comfortable living space.Mature banana trees and privacy hedges surround the property, creating a natural barrier from the urban setting while maintaining easy access to West Hollywood's restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.The property is offered at $1,875,000.Additional information can be found at 732Vista.com Exclusively Listed By: Megan Husri | 310.775.7529Seymour | Weinberger | Husri ・Keller Williams LuxuryThe Seymour | Weinberger | Husri - Fiduciary Real Estate Group (SWH) is recognized for its specialized Receivership and Partition Referee services, providing Court Appointed Fiduciaries with unmatched expertise and a full suite of support. SWH's receivership expertise has led to the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars for involved parties and stakeholders across a diverse portfolio of matters and high-stakes proceedings.SWH is comprised of expert real estate professionals that have been exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 30 Years. Their track record of success lies in their long-term experience with Receivers, Partition Referee’s, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees.Sale is subject to court confirmation. Seller/Agents make no representations.

