91-Unit Value Add Portfolio Brought to Market Nearby Downtown Los Angeles
Fantastic three-property multifamily portfolio, totaling 91 units across the Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods, is brought to market.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seymour | Weinberger Group (SWG) of KW Commercial has been exclusively retained to list and sell a three-property multifamily portfolio, totaling 91 units across the Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The properties offer investors a unique opportunity to acquire well-maintained vintage apartment buildings with significant upside and value-add potential due to the number of vacant units.
The offerings present an exceptional value-add opportunity through unit and common area upgrades to achieve premium rents as well as the option to participate in programs like the Section 8 Housing initiative through entities such as HACLA or PATH, further enhancing their upside potential. The properties are being sold by way of a Court-Appointed Receivership, and can be purchased individually or as a portfolio, providing a wide range of investors the opportunity to acquire one, two, or all three assets.
The portfolio consists of the following offerings:
• 323 N. Soto Street (Boyle Heights) - 40 units with 13 current vacancies | Offered at $4,750,000.
• 2221 Michigan Ave (Boyle Heights) - 32 units with 28 current vacancies | Offered at $4,300,000.
• 1818 N Broadway (Lincoln Heights) - 18 residential units + an adjacent commercial unit, with 5 current vacancies | Offered at $1,950,000.
Contact Listing Brokers David Weinberger (David@Swgrp.com) and Megan Husri (Megan@Swgrp.com) for additional details or to schedule property tours.
David Weinberger | 818.970.0915
Megan Husri | 747.216.9199
The properties are exclusively listed by David Weinberger and Megan Husri, President and Executive Vice President of The Seymour | Weinberger Group led by CEO Phil Seymour.
The Seymour | Weinberger Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of Fiduciary real estate assets. The Seymour | Weinberger Group’s track record of success lies in its long-term experience with Receivers/Partition Referee’s, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees. Exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 25 Years. Properties are being sold by way of a court ordered Receivership. Sale is subject to court confirmation & possible overbid. Call Listing Agents for more information. DRE# 01349349 | 02089901
Megan Husri
The Seymour | Weinberger Group
