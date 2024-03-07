Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,741 in the last 365 days.

91-Unit Value Add Portfolio Brought to Market Nearby Downtown Los Angeles

323 N Soto St | 40 Unit Multifamily Property For Sale in Los Angeles

323 N Soto St | 40 Units

2221 Michigan Ave | 32 Unit Multifamily Property For Sale in Los Angeles

2221 Michigan Ave | 32 Units

1818 N Broadway | 18 Unit Multifamily Property For Sale in Los Angeles

1818 N Broadway | 18 Units

Fantastic three-property multifamily portfolio, totaling 91 units across the Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods, is brought to market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seymour | Weinberger Group (SWG) of KW Commercial has been exclusively retained to list and sell a three-property multifamily portfolio, totaling 91 units across the Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The properties offer investors a unique opportunity to acquire well-maintained vintage apartment buildings with significant upside and value-add potential due to the number of vacant units.

The offerings present an exceptional value-add opportunity through unit and common area upgrades to achieve premium rents as well as the option to participate in programs like the Section 8 Housing initiative through entities such as HACLA or PATH, further enhancing their upside potential. The properties are being sold by way of a Court-Appointed Receivership, and can be purchased individually or as a portfolio, providing a wide range of investors the opportunity to acquire one, two, or all three assets.

The portfolio consists of the following offerings:
• 323 N. Soto Street (Boyle Heights) - 40 units with 13 current vacancies | Offered at $4,750,000.

• 2221 Michigan Ave (Boyle Heights) - 32 units with 28 current vacancies | Offered at $4,300,000.

• 1818 N Broadway (Lincoln Heights) - 18 residential units + an adjacent commercial unit, with 5 current vacancies | Offered at $1,950,000.

Visit EastLAInvestments.com for the Offering Memorandums and Property Information.

Contact Listing Brokers David Weinberger (David@Swgrp.com) and Megan Husri (Megan@Swgrp.com) for additional details or to schedule property tours.
David Weinberger | 818.970.0915
Megan Husri | 747.216.9199

The properties are exclusively listed by David Weinberger and Megan Husri, President and Executive Vice President of The Seymour | Weinberger Group led by CEO Phil Seymour.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Seymour | Weinberger Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of Fiduciary real estate assets. The Seymour | Weinberger Group’s track record of success lies in its long-term experience with Receivers/Partition Referee’s, Probate & Trust Administrators, and Bankruptcy Trustees. Exclusively Serving the Fiduciary Community for Over 25 Years. Properties are being sold by way of a court ordered Receivership. Sale is subject to court confirmation & possible overbid. Call Listing Agents for more information. DRE# 01349349 | 02089901

The properties are being sold "AS IS" "WHERE IS" with all faults, known and unknown, with absolutely no representations or warranties expressed or implied by Seller or Sellers Agents to Buyer. Buyer to verify all information provided with appropriate entities and satisfy self. Agents make no representations.

Megan Husri
The Seymour | Weinberger Group
email us here

You just read:

91-Unit Value Add Portfolio Brought to Market Nearby Downtown Los Angeles

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more