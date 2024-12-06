Submit Release
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Carter and Cocke Counties

Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Newport and Elizabethton to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.

The Cocke County center will open at noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 5:

Old Walmart Building
593 B W. Broadway
Newport, TN 37821
Opening Day Hours: noon to 7 p.m. ET 
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

The Carter County center will open at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6:

Carter County Public Library
201 N. Sycamore St.
Elizabethton, TN 37643
Opening Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

Disaster Recovery Centers

County Address Regular Days of Operation (Eastern Time)
Carter

Carter County Public Library

201 N. Sycamore St.

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Opening Day:  10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Friday Dec. 6

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Cocke

Old Walmart Building

593 B W. Broadway

Newport, TN 37821

Opening Day: noon to 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

 
Greene

Greene County Courthouse/Annex

204 N. Cutler St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Johnson

Tennessee National Guard Armory

1923 S. Shady St.

Mountain City, TN 37683

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

Unicoi

 

National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center

615 South Main Ave.

Erwin, TN 37650

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday
Washington

Cherry Grove Baptist Church

104 Cherry Grove Rd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Closed: Sunday

