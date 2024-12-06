FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Carter and Cocke Counties

Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Newport and Elizabethton to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.

The Cocke County center will open at noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 5:

Old Walmart Building

593 B W. Broadway

Newport, TN 37821

Opening Day Hours: noon to 7 p.m. ET

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

The Carter County center will open at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6:

Carter County Public Library

201 N. Sycamore St.

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Opening Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday

Disaster Recovery Centers