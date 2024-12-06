FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Carter and Cocke Counties
Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Newport and Elizabethton to help Tennesseans affected by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance and get information and advice about community, state and federal resources.
The Cocke County center will open at noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 5:
Old Walmart Building
593 B W. Broadway
Newport, TN 37821
Opening Day Hours: noon to 7 p.m. ET
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday
The Carter County center will open at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6:
Carter County Public Library
201 N. Sycamore St.
Elizabethton, TN 37643
Opening Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday
Disaster Recovery Centers
|County
|Address
|Regular Days of Operation (Eastern Time)
|Carter
|
Carter County Public Library
201 N. Sycamore St.
Elizabethton, TN 37643
|
Opening Day: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Friday Dec. 6
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Cocke
|
Old Walmart Building
593 B W. Broadway
Newport, TN 37821
|
Opening Day: noon to 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Greene
|
Greene County Courthouse/Annex
204 N. Cutler St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Johnson
|
Tennessee National Guard Armory
1923 S. Shady St.
Mountain City, TN 37683
|
Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|
Unicoi
|
National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center
615 South Main Ave.
Erwin, TN 37650
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
|Washington
|
Cherry Grove Baptist Church
104 Cherry Grove Rd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659
|
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Closed: Sunday
