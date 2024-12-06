Katrina High Launches TheHAWC.org: Continuing Her Father’s Legacy of Empowerment and Equity

THEHAWC

Transforming Communities Through Access, Resources, and Mentorship (ARM)

TheHAWC.org is a reflection of my father’s legacy and my commitment to creating opportunities that empower and uplift underserved communities.” — Katrina High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katrina High, a visionary entrepreneur and passionate advocate for community empowerment, proudly announces the launch of TheHAWC.org (Teddy High Equity Health and Wealth Collective). Inspired by her father’s lifelong commitment to giving back, The HAWC is dedicated to eliminating health and wealth disparities by ARMing underserved communities with Access, Resources, and Mentorship to thrive and create lasting change.At its core, this initiative continues Teddy High’s legacy by providing meaningful support to individuals and families. TheHAWC.org bridges systemic gaps by offering scholarships for caregivers, programs for entrepreneurs, and impactful mentorship opportunities that foster equity and open pathways to success.Initial Programs of TheHAWC.org• The Margie Price Matriarchs of Care Scholarship: Named in honor of Katrina’s grandmother, this scholarship supports caregivers, particularly grandmothers raising grandchildren, by providing both financial assistance and access to resources that strengthen their caregiving journey. This program ensures these unsung heroes have the tools they need to create a stable and nurturing environment for the next generation while fostering their own personal and professional development.• The AH Caregiver Scholarship: This scholarship is designed to support caregivers who dedicate their lives to helping others. In addition to financial assistance, it provides access to tailored resources and programs that address the unique challenges caregivers face, enabling them to focus on their essential work while enhancing their overall well-being.• The Mentorship Connections Program: This initiative connects participants with experienced mentors who provide personalized guidance, encouragement, and access to valuable resources. By fostering these transformative relationships, TheHAWC.org equips individuals to overcome challenges and achieve success in their personal and professional lives.Join the MissionTo learn more about TheHAWC.org, its programs, or to contribute to its mission, visit www.TheHAWC.org . Donations directly fund impactful initiatives like scholarships, entrepreneurial programs, and mentorship opportunities, empowering individuals and building stronger communities.About Katrina HighKatrina High is a visionary leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. As the co-founder of Artemis Factor, a pharmaceutical management consulting firm, and founder of KNH Enterprises, she is celebrated for her visionary and equity-driven leadership.Katrina holds an MBA from Villanova University and is a certified Project Management Professional. Inspired by her father’s dedication to uplifting his community, Katrina founded TheHAWC.org to honor his legacy and continue her family’s tradition of service. The HAWC reflects her belief that equity begins with Access, Resources, and Mentorship, creating a pathway for everyone to succeed.

