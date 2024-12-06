Horton Automatics Optimizes Special Finishes Sample Requests with Efficient New Online Tool

Horton Special Finish Sample Request Horton

Empowering Design Professionals by Expediting the Door Specification Process

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horton Automatics is excited to announce the launch of a new online tool on Hortondoors.com designed to streamline the process of requesting special finish samples for architects and specifiers. This new Custom Samples Program aims to transform a formerly time-consuming, manual process into an efficient, automated system that minimizes delays and ensures delivery of accurate custom samples. This launch underscores Horton’s mission to empower design professionals with innovative tools that simplify the specification and design process.Key Features of the New Online Tool:• Simplified Requests: Customers can now quickly request special finish samples through an intuitive online interface, eliminating the need for lengthy email communications.• Reduced Lead Times: By automating the request process, the tool significantly shortens lead times, allowing architects to move projects forward faster.• Enhanced Efficiency: The system minimizes human intervention, reducing errors and improving the overall speed and reliability of sample delivery.Supporting Architects and DesignersThe new tool is a direct response to the challenges faced by architects and designers who require custom finish samples for precise specifications. Horton Automatics recognizes the importance of delivering solutions that save time and resources while ensuring accuracy and quality.“Horton Automatics is dedicated to innovation that supports the architectural community,” said J Elias Campos, Vice President of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions. “Our new online sample request tool not only expedites the process but also reflects our commitment to providing custom solutions and superior customer service.”How It Works1. Visit hortondoors.com and navigate to the Special Finish Sample Request page.2. Complete a simple online form specifying the desired custom finishes.3. Submit the request and receive confirmation.4. Samples are produced and delivered usually in less than 10 business days.For more information about the Custom Samples Program, contact Ashley Estrada, Product Manager at Ashley_Estrada@OverheadDoor.com, 361-866-6624, or to order a custom sample, visit the Special Finish Sample Request page under the Resources tab.About Horton Automatics and Horton Pedestrian Access SolutionsHorton Automaticsis the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-Doorand Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com About Overhead Door CorporationOverhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton, Genie, Horton Automatics, Won-Doorand TODCOOverhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit www.ohdcorporation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.