Horton Launches Innovative iSpecifyIt™ Application
A User-Friendly Online Tool Designed to Transform the Automatic Door Specification and Submittal Process
We have designed this application to remove the need for users to be automatic door experts, making it easier than ever to ensure specifications are correct and comprehensive.”LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horton Automatics is thrilled to announce the official launch of iSpecifyIt™ – a groundbreaking specification and submittal writing application, now available on hortondoors.com and iSpecifyIt.hortondoors.com. Designed to simplify the specification process for architects, distributors and general contractors (GCs), iSpecifyIt is set to revolutionize the way automatic door systems are specified and submitted.
— J Elias Campos, Vice President of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions
“iSpecifyIt is a patented tool like no other in the marketplace,” said J Elias Campos, Vice President of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, and creator of iSpecifyIt. “We have designed this application to remove the need for users to be automatic door experts, making it easier than ever to ensure specifications are correct and comprehensive.”
Key Features of iSpecifyIt:
1. User-Friendly Interface: Users can follow visual inputs to make specifications, with built-in interdependencies ensuring accurate results every time.
2. Customizable Specifications: The application offers three levels of specifications:
o Level 1: Generic specs for manual customization.
o Level 2: Most common spec selections pre-selected by default.
o Level 3: Fully customized specs upon completion of all available selections.
3. Comprehensive Submittals: Create projects with all necessary documents for submittals including exacting specifications in PDF and Word formats, DWG files, architectural details, BIM objects, sales sheets, marketing catalogs and much more.
4. Easy Sharing and Connectivity: Users can save projects online, share projects, specifications and submittals via email and connect with Horton for further assistance through the “Contact Us” feature.
5. Competitive Edge: While traditionally manufacturers rely on in-person sales, iSpecifyIt empowers architects and sales teams to specify from the comfort of their desks.
“We are excited to expand our reach to architects, the design community and general contractors,” added J Elias Campos. “This tool is a significant extension of our sales team, and since it is patented, competitors cannot replicate it for the next 20 years.”
Horton Automatics invites you to explore iSpecifyIt and experience the future of specification writing. For more information, visit hortondoors.com or contact Ashley Estrada at 800-531-3111.
About Horton Automatics and Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions
Horton Automatics® is the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics®, Won-Door® and Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com.
About Overhead Door Corporation
Overhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.
An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton®, Genie®, Horton Automatics®, Won-Door® and TODCO®.
Overhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit www.ohdcorporation.com.
Ashley Estrada
Overhead Door
+1 361-866-6624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
iSpecifyIt by Horton