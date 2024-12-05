Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney II - with Under Fill

Job title: Assistant State’s Attorney II – with Under Fill

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-Time / Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $91,936 to $102,003.20 annually, Grade 16, dependent on experience

Application Deadline: Open until filled – Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials.

About Burleigh County: The Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office handles felony, misdemeanor, infraction and traffic cases as well as juvenile court matters and mental health hearings. The State’s Attorney is the legal advisor for all county officials and is the chief prosecuting officer for the County.

About the Role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, is responsible for duties associated with various legal functions of the agency such as conducting lawsuits, gathering evidence, enforcing laws, and maintaining narrative files.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for gathering evidence, conducting criminal and civil lawsuits including trials and appeals, and presenting information to court to prosecute or defend actions. Advise law enforcement officers, prepare and present warrants, hold probable cause hearings, and review police reports for prosecution. Advise elected and appointed officials and county employees as to their legal duties. Draft legal documents, prepare legal opinions, pleadings, motions, briefs and orders, and conduct legal research. Establish and maintain working relationships with judiciary, other attorneys, county officials, and law enforcement.

Candidate Requirements:

Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.

Must have two or more years of experience as an attorney practicing criminal law.

Requires a valid driver’s license; applicant will be subject to a standard post offer background and criminal records check.

Must efficiently operate a computer with knowledge of word processing, Westlaw, and/or similar legal research software.

Must communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

If no candidates meet the above requirements the position may be under filled with an Assistant State’s Attorney I

Job title: Assistant State’s Attorney I – Under Fill

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-Time / Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $83,387.20 to $92,518.40 annually, Grade 14, dependent on experience

Candidate Requirements:

Same as listed above except: No years of experience required.

Juris Doctorate form an accredited law school and licensed to practice in the state of North Dakota.

Those sitting for the February 2025, and July 2025, Bar Exam.

How to Apply:

Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleigh.gov/careers

Applicants must also provide:

Cover letter



Resume



Three (3) professional references



Law school transcripts



A non-law review writing sample

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.