Multiple Farmer Recovery Events to be Held in December

NASHVILLE – Multiple Farmer Recovery Centers will be opening for survivors to discuss federal, state, and local programs and resources available to support farm recovery in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. Farmer Recovery Centers are one-stop shops to provide farmers, farm workers, and related businesses within the agriculture community with technical and financial disaster related information.

Survivors in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties may be eligible for additional agriculture assistance if they were impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

The following are dates and locations of the Farmer Recovery Centers. All centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Tuesday, December 10: USDA Service Center, 214 N College Street, Greeneville, TN 37745

Wednesday, December 11: USDA Service Center, 2942 Highway 394, Blountville, TN 37617

Thursday, December 12: Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Individuals will be able to speak to representatives from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Agriculture, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, University of Tennessee Ag Extension, Tennessee State University Ag Extension, and the U.S. Small Business Administration for more information about additional resources.