Government Introduces New Public Spaces Act to Target Street Weapons

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2024

Today, government introduced The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act to improve safety in Saskatchewan communities.

The Act will allow municipalities and First Nations to opt in to new rules that regulate the possession, transportation and storage of items that may be used as street weapons, such as large knives, machetes or bear spray.

"This legislation will ensure public spaces such as parks, theatres and arenas can be enjoyed without fear and build public safety across the province," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "There is no room for any form of violence in Saskatchewan. These new rules will give communities more options to address individuals that use street weapons to intimidate or harm people in public spaces."

This legislation builds on the Bear Spray Regulations (The Wildlife Control (Capsaicin) Products Regulations) passed earlier this year. The Act's rules will prohibit people from possessing and carrying large knives, bear spray and other street weapons in public spaces where a municipality or First Nation has chosen to opt in to the new rules. The rules will also prohibit people from defacing or altering street weapons in a manner that makes them easier to conceal.

The Act provides police with enhanced powers to seize street weapons from people in public spaces where there is a threat to public safety, regardless of whether a charge is laid. Individuals found to be in breach of the Act may also be charged with a provincial offence.

The government recognizes that many items used as street weapons have legitimate, legal purposes. The legislation contains appropriate exemptions to ensure these items can continue to be used for their lawful purposes, such as food preparation and protection from wildlife threats.

These new rules form part of the Saskatchewan government's multi-ministry approach to safer communities and neighbourhoods, which also includes $11.9 million for 100 new municipal police officers, $2.7 million to hire additional Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) personnel, $2.5 million for the Saskatchewan Police College over the next three years and updating SCAN legislation to provide additional options to address nuisance properties.

For more information on Saskatchewan's ongoing work to create safe communities and neighborhoods, please visit:

Government of Saskatchewan Announces Major Investments in Public Safety | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Government of Saskatchewan Introduces New Bear Spray Regulations | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: