PEI recognized as a leader for energy efficiency

CANADA, December 5 - Prince Edward Island sets a national standard for energy efficiency programs, according to a new report.

The Canadian Energy Efficiency Scorecard shows PEI leads the country in supporting energy efficiency upgrades for lower income households and has tied with Quebec for second place for energy efficiency programs overall, jumping from fourth spot in 2022 and seventh in 2019.

“Islanders are doing the right thing for the environment, and I’m pleased we have such high interest in our free net zero programs. Energy efficiency not only benefits the environment, but also significantly reduces energy costs for residents, taking a small step in making life more affordable.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault

Over 12,800 free heat pumps have been installed for income qualified Island residents representing roughly 26,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions savings, saving 12 million liters of home heating oil.

The Canadian Energy Efficiency Scorecard also highlights PEI’s progress in reducing transportation emissions. The province ranked first in Canada for electric vehicle charging ports per capita and fourth for annual electric vehicle registrations as a percentage of total vehicle sales.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca