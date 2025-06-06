New resources available to help residents identify wetlands

CANADA, June 6 - Provincial maps have been updated to help Island residents see areas where development may be restricted due to sensitive environmental features like wetlands.

The updated map of Potential Development Restrictions and accompanying guides and checklists can help developers determine if a property is likely to have mapped or unmapped wetland. Environmentally sensitive areas including watercourses, wetlands, buffer zones and sand dunes are protected under the Environmental Protection Act.

“All wetlands, including those not shown on provincial maps, are protected by provincial legislation because they provide important benefits for people as well as fish and wildlife. We know development pressure is increasing, so we need to be transparent and provide easy-to-use tools to help guide any potential development decisions.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Gilles Arsenault

Developers should walk any property under consideration for purchase, subdivision, or development during the planning stages and use the Wetland ID tools. If a property shows signs of environmentally sensitive features, residents can request a site visit from provincial staff to assess the size and boundaries of these areas. Processing these requests occurs between June-September, which allows staff to properly assess vegetation and hydrology during the growth period for plants. This typically takes 2 to 8 weeks. In time-sensitive situations and for properties larger than an acre, people are encouraged to hire an environmental consultant to inspect a property for a fee. Government can provide a list of qualified consultants upon request.



Wetlands and their buffer zones perform important functions. They act as a filter for contaminants such as sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Buffer zones play a crucial role in preventing soil erosion because the vegetation and roots that grow within them help stabilize the bank.

“In addition to making these updated tools available to people, our department is also reviewing the wetland conservation policy for Prince Edward Island,” said Minister Arsenault. “The 2007 policy is based in good science and rooted in the requirements under the Environmental Protection Act, but we must make sure it is up to date and aligns with our current environmental priorities.”

Wetlands play a vital role in the water cycle by serving as groundwater recharge, discharge, and storage reservoirs, and functioning as natural water purification systems.

Wetland ID resources, along with contact information to request assessments, are available at PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/WetlandID

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

