‘First-of-its-kind collaboration’: McMaster fellowship fast-tracks international doctors’ careers in PEI

CANADA, June 3 - A new interprovincial partnership between McMaster University and the Government of Prince Edward Island is expanding opportunities for internationally-trained physicians and addressing health workforce needs.

The PEI-McMaster Collaborative Hospitalist Fellowship is a novel training model that prepares international medical graduates for practice in Canadian hospital settings. The fellowship trains physicians to specialize in providing direct care to a wide range of patients, from the time they’re admitted in hospital to the time they’re discharged. The model of this fellowship provides international doctors with a pathway to practicing medicine in Canada.

Fellows are expected to complete much of their training at McMaster, with one of the 13 training blocks delivered in Prince Edward Island. After completing the program, physicians are required to practice in the province for a minimum of one year.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Canada. Our approach provides an accelerated and practical route for highly-trained specialist international physicians to transition into the Canadian health system and begin contributing to patient care quickly.” - Haroon Yousuf, hospitalist fellowship director and associate professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster University

How the collaboration works

Health PEI – the province’s health authority – will select and fund fellowship candidates, creating a reliable pipeline of physicians trained in comprehensive inpatient internal medicine, including care for subspecialty and intensive care unit (ICU) patients. Selected candidates will be required to meet the requirements for registration as determined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of PEI.

“By collaborating with McMaster University and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island, this initiative helps international physicians integrate into the Canadian health system while giving PEI a boost in our workforce.It’s a forward-looking strategy that benefits everyone and shows our commitment to expanding pathways for International Medical Graduates in the province.” - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island

The inspiration for the collaboration came in part from the successful hiring of Ali Abdullah, an internationally-trained internal medicine specialist who completed McMaster’s hospitalist fellowship and began his practice in PEI in 2024.

For Abdullah, the program offered a vital bridge to practice in Canada, saying, “It gave me the tools I needed to succeed in a new system and community. I’m excited to be putting my training into practice in Prince Edward Island.”

Diverse and responsive solutions

The fellowship is designed to produce highly adaptable, well-rounded general internal medicine physicians equipped to work across a range of clinical environments. That versatility is especially important in smaller jurisdictions like PEI, where physicians are often called upon to provide both specialist outpatient and ICU care.

"Through this partnership, we’re helping to build a health workforce that is both diverse and responsive to the needs of Islanders. This innovative fellowship provides a direct pathway to practice, helping us build a diverse and skilled team of physicians who are well-equipped to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Islanders." - Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI

Yousuf believes the model could serve as a national proof-of-concept for retraining international graduates, particularly those who already hold specialist certification but face barriers to medical practice in Canada.

“This collaboration shows what’s possible when universities and governments work together to rethink training and recruitment,” he says. “Together, we can break down barriers and create new opportunities, across the country and beyond.”

Interested parties can learn more about the PEI-McMaster Collaborative Hospitalist Fellowship and how to apply here.

Media contact:

Mike Ayers

Program Manager, Communications & Engagement

McMaster University

ayersmb@mcmaster.ca

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

Jessica Caseley

Senior Communications Officer

Health PEI

jacaseley@ihis.org

