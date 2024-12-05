Aragon Research Globe™ Identifies Convoso as a Specialist for AI Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center 2025

Convoso’s AI-powered sales platform is positioned as a major provider for agent support in the intelligent contact center.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center platform for revenue teams, announces positioning by Aragon Research , Inc. as a Specialist in the third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for AI Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), 2025.The AI Agent Platform market is rapidly evolving into simply the Agent Platform market, driven by the rise of generative AI. This Aragon Research Globe™ for AI Agent Platforms in the ICC examines 22 major providers in a market where use cases are continuing to expand.Authored by Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst, the research report asks and answers the question, “Who are the providers of AI Agent Platform solutions and how do they compare?” Vendors are evaluated based on completeness of strategy and performance.Convoso’s platform with built-in AI aims to enable contact center revenue teams to achieve greater productivity and ROI. With the company's proprietary conversational AI product, Voso.ai, businesses can boost efficiency by delivering more engagement options and automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks.“We appreciate this analysis by Aragon Research of Convoso’s strengths as a platform for modern contact centers,” said Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi. “Since we launched 18 years ago, our team has done everything it can to support our customers, which includes continuing to innovate tools and features that seek to improve efficiency and maximize revenue potential.”“Every contact center relies on the performance of their agents,” said Convoso Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Bobby Hakimi. “Without up-to-date purpose-built technology to support their daily efforts, agents can’t achieve their potential. And that’s a negative impact on business goals. The future of productivity and staying competitive depends on the adoption of AI tools. That’s why we developed our conversational AI to handle repetitive, tedious tasks so human agents can focus on more complex work. These human agents benefit from real time agent assist tools to guide conversations with personalized and relevant data, and train them on improving customer engagement.”Other key differentiators of the Convoso platform include a powerful multi-mode dialer, highly configurable workflow automation, best-in-class caller ID reputation management, customizable dashboards, detailed analytics, and a suite of compliance tools to support adherence to TCPA regulations. Convoso’s customer support ensures smooth onboarding and enduring success.ABOUT ARAGON RESEARCHAragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com ABOUT CONVOSOConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

