Governor Abbott Congratulates Amarillo As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

December 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Amarillo on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Amarillo’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate Amarillo and Visit Amarillo on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Amarillo’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights its unique position as a gateway to the Texas Panhandle’s rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From the iconic Cadillac Ranch and Palo Duro Canyon to its vibrant arts scene and distinctive Route 66 culture, Amarillo delivers a travel experience that is both deeply Texan and uniquely its own. We are proud to recognize Amarillo’s ongoing commitment to providing authentic experiences that resonate with travelers from near and far and its significant contributions to the state’s tourism industry.”

“Being on the original ‘Route 66’ and now Interstate Highway 40, 'America’s Main Street,’ Amarillo has long been a hub of tourism in the state of Texas,” said Representative John Smithee. “As travelers from all over the world discover the Panhandle’s natural beauty in places like Palo Duro Canyon, Amarillo’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community will enhance Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle as a preeminent tourist destination.”

“Congratulations to the City of Amarillo, a thriving city with many wonderful attractions, including a nearby world-renowned state park, Palo Duro Canyon,” said Representative Four Price. “My office has enjoyed the privilege of working with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau for several years, and I am delighted that its talented staff is being recognized with this designation. Come visit Amarillo. It has so much to offer, and it is well worth the trip.”

“We are honored to be one of the first Texas cities to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley. “This recognition underscores Amarillo's commitment to providing exceptional experiences for visitors and highlights our city's unique blend of Western heritage and modern attractions. Tourism is a vital economic driver for Amarillo, supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and generating revenue that benefits our entire community. We look forward to welcoming more travelers to discover all that Amarillo has to offer and to contributing to a thriving local economy.”

“Visit Amarillo is excited to be one of the first Texas cities to be designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Visit Amarillo Executive Director Kashion Smith. “This designation reflects our dedication to welcoming visitors with genuine Texas hospitality, showcasing our cowboy culture and Route 66 quirkiness, and investing in a tourism experience that ensures unique experiences and lifelong memories. We are honored to take part in this program.”

“With over $1 billion in travel spending and more than 9,000 employed in the industry, it's no wonder Amarillo is being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Visit Amarillo Board of Directors President Angela Eggers. “With 'boots on the ground' hospitality and a wealth of unique travel and leisure options, Amarillo stands out among cities our size. While we may compare our tourism revenue and experiences to those of larger Texas cities, they simply can't match the spirit and charm of our community.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.