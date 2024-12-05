Oregon Agencies Urge Residents and Visitors to Prepare for Earthquakes and Tsunamis

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) are reminding Oregonians and visitors of the importance of earthquake and tsunami preparedness following today’s events.

At 10:44 a.m., a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred offshore 56 miles east of Petrolia, California. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska issued a tsunami warning at 10:49 a.m. The tsunami warning extended north to the Douglas/Lane County border in Oregon and south to Davenport, California. The warning was canceled at 11:54 a.m., and no tsunami waves were observed along the Oregon coast.

The earthquake occurred in the Mendocino Triple Junction, which is a seismically active region where three tectonic plate boundaries intersect. The fault system where the earthquake originated is in the Mendocino Fracture Zone, which is the boundary between the Pacific and Juan de Fuca oceanic plates. More information about the earthquake and regional tectonic setting can be found at the USGS event page.

Earlier today, state parks closed beach access points and evacuation notices were issued for portions of the Oregon Coast due to the tsunami warning. With the cancellation of the warning, beach access points are set to reopen at 3:00 p.m. Although the immediate threat has passed, today’s events underscore the importance of being prepared for future emergencies. Taking steps now to ensure readiness can make all the difference during natural disasters.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe and Prepared:

Know your evacuation routes: Whether you’re at home, work, or visiting the coast, familiarize yourself with local tsunami evacuation routes. Maps are often posted in coastal areas or can be found online using the DOGAMI/NANOOS Tsunami Evacuation Zones portal.

Sign up for emergency alerts: Stay informed by subscribing to alerts at ORalert.gov for emergency notifications tied to your zip code—including earthquake and tsunami alerts. And turn the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your phone, so you will receive alerts based on where your phone is located (important if you are visiting the coast).

Create a go kit: Prepare a portable emergency kit with essentials such as food, water, medications, and personal documents.

Review your emergency plan: Ensure everyone in your household knows what to do during an earthquake or tsunami, including where to meet and how to communicate if separated. You can learn more about emergency planning with the free Be2WeeksReady Toolkit.

For Travelers:

Check Travel Conditions: If traveling, visit www.tripcheck.com for real-time road conditions in Oregon.

DOGAMI encourages coastal residents and visitors to use this event as a reminder to stay informed about tsunami hazards and to practice evacuation drills regularly. DOGAMI provides additional information about tsunami preparedness at the Oregon Tsunami Clearinghouse. OPRD recommends exploring Oregon’s beautiful coast safely by always being prepared for emergencies.

For more information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness, visit Tsunami Safety.