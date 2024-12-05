Charlotte Elementary School Students Participate in TDOT’s “Paint the Plow” Event

Charlotte Elementary School students enthusiastically embraced the challenge of designing and painting a TDOT snowplow. The mural highlights the winter season, first responders, and the importance of road safety. This project allowed students to combine creativity and community pride while contributing to an important safety message.

Nashville, Tenn. - Students at Charlotte Elementary School in Dickson County recently showcased their artistic talents as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 3’s “Paint the Plow” event. This event, which includes one school from each of the four regions across Tennessee, encourages community engagement and raises awareness of TDOT’s commitment to keeping Tennessee roads safe during winter weather.

The painted snowplow will be featured at this weekend’s Dickson Christmas Parade, serving as a traveling canvas for the students’ artwork. Once the winter season begins, it will be used in snow and ice removal throughout the region.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.

