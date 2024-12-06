National Apprenticeship Week Expo 2024: A Resounding Success!

Burndy Table Demonstration Contest Winner

The Future Generation of Electricians!

We’re incredibly grateful to our Member Industry Partners and John I Leonard High School for helping to make the Expo an outstanding success.” — Karen Pica, Membership Director

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 20, 2024, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter proudly hosted its National Apprenticeship Week Expo at John I Leonard High School, an IEC-FECC education partner. This event brought together the brightest future electricians and leading Industry Partners in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. This impactful event welcomed 250 electrical apprentices, providing them with hands-on learning experiences and opportunities to connect with industry leaders.The event's success would not have been possible without the generous support and participation of many of our Member Industry Partners, including:• ABB• Burndy• Copperweld• CSA• FRM• Graybar• K&M Electric Supply• Marvin Bochner• Metra Associates• Milwaukee Tool• Netzero-USA• World Electric SupplyIndustry partners engaged attendees with exciting contests and raffles, showcasing their latest innovations while creating a vibrant and interactive learning environment. Apprentices explored cutting-edge tools, technologies, and solutions, deepening their understanding of the electrical industry and the opportunities it offers.“This event was a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Karen Pica, Membership Director. “We’re incredibly grateful to our Member Industry Partners and John I Leonard High School for helping to make the Expo an outstanding success. Events like these highlight the importance of apprenticeship programs in shaping the future of the electrical industry.”The National Apprenticeship Week Expo underscored the significance of training the next generation of skilled electricians, connecting them with resources and mentors that will empower their careers.For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and our ongoing efforts to support apprentices and the electrical industry, visit www.iec-fecc.org . Resumes can be sent to careers@iec-fecc.org.Register to attend the December 11, 2024 in-person Info Session HERE About IEC FL East Coast ChapterThe IEC-FEC is dedicated to advancing the electrical trade by providing high-quality education, training, and resources to apprentices and professionals. Through partnerships and innovative programs, we aim to build a brighter future for the electrical industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.