IEC FL East Coast Chapter Opens 2024 Registration for Electrical and Low Voltage Apprenticeship Programs
Spark an Electrifying Career!
I’ve been part of the IEC for the past four years. Sharing my 40+ years of industry knowledge and positively shaping lives is rewarding. I look forward to many more years ahead.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) is excited to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated Electrical and Low Voltage Apprenticeship programs. These programs offer a unique opportunity for individuals to start or advance their careers in the electrical and low voltage industries. Registration closes July 15, 2024.
— Dave Hernandez, IEC-FECC Instructor
With a focus on hands-on learning and professional development, IEC FL East Coast provides comprehensive training that meets the growing demands of the industry. The apprenticeship programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.
Program Highlights:
• Qualified participants are placed with an Independent Electrical Contractor.
• The Contractor pays for your schooling while you work full-time earning an income.
• You will attend classes one to two nights per week for 4 years
• You will graduate debt FREE.
For those that do not have any electrical experience, we encourage you to inquire about our Electrical Prep Course. This program is designed to introduce new workers to the Electrical Trade. After program completion, the IEC-FECC can assist those that qualify with job placement.
About IEC FL East Coast Chapter
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that operates an electrical apprenticeship school. The IEC-FECC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs, dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.
In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn!
The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Registration has begun! Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
Bob Terry
IEC Florida East Coast Chapter
+1 561-697-4893
admin@iec-fecc.org