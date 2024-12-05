Air quality permits for review, published 12/05/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Linn County

Red Star Yeast Company, LLC, 950 60th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids.

This application was submitted to add the most recent NESHAP Subpart CCCC requirements to the PSD permits for eight trade fermenters and one stock fermenter. The public comment period ends on Jan. 5, 2024.